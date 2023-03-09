Super Rescue Dogs From Turkey Receive First Class Treatment on Homebound Flights

Photo by Turkish Airlines

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "When the full extent of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria became apparent, rescuers came from around the world and across political boundaries to aid in the lifesaving efforts; and they brought their dogs too."

As Corbley continued to report, "Trained rescue dogs and their handlers came from the US, Israel, El Salvador, Mexico, Qatar, South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and 17 EU countries to lend their leashes and noses to help pull survivors out from under the rubble of buildings."

Over than 140 canines have thus far arrived from outside Turkey and Syria to assist, from a wide range of breeds, though all require “boundless energy…to go until they drop,” one rescuer told Al Jazeera.

"Now on their journey back to their homes," Corbley noted, "the national carrier Turkish Airlines has given each and every pooch a first-class seat to honor their heroism."

A representative for Turkish Airlines told The Independent that it was “the least we could do to show our appreciation for these heroic dogs’ sincere and heroic efforts.”

“When people can’t cry for help anymore, dogs are one of the last chances for people to be found,” explained Linda Hornisberger in an interview with BBC. Hornisberger is a Senior Search Expert at the Swiss Disaster Dog Association (REDOG). “Dogs can cover a large area quickly and with their nose, they can detect the scent of the people under the rubble.”

As Corbley noted further, "These efforts have included reserving cargo holds on its flights for urgently needed supplies and medicine, tents, and other hygiene equipment, and providing free flights for evacuees. In total over 238,000 rescue personnel have been transported over 1,300 aid flights, and the company has donated 2 billion Turkish Lira ($105 million) to rescue efforts. Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and executive committee, Dr. Ahmet Bolat, also donated his March salary for 'immediate aid efforts.'"

"A United Nations appeal has been put out for relief efforts that are currently only 10% completed. All readers can use this link to join in and donate as Dr. Bolat did," Corbley concluded.

