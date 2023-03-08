The Tragic Unsolved Murder of Bonny Lee Bakely

Photo by TheFamousPeople.com

According to journalist Elena Ferrarin and AETV.com, more than two decades after actor Robert Blake’s "hugely sensational 2005 murder trial ended in his acquittal, the shooting death of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley remains officially unsolved."

As Ferrain went on to report, "Bakley was 44 years old when she was shot twice on May 4, 2001, while sitting in Blake’s car after the couple had dinner at an Italian restaurant in Studio City, California. After a three-month trial, in March 2005 Blake was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of one count of solicitation to commit murder, with the jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal on a second solicitation count."

Blake, born Michael James Gubitosi and now 89, "...was widely known after a six-decade acting career with more than 160 roles," Ferrain noted. "As a child, he was in Our Gang (Little Rascals) from 1939 to 1944, and later starred in the 1967 film In Cold Blood and the 1970s TV detective series Baretta."

“I appeared in court a week after I met the guy,” attorney M. Gerald Schwartzbach told A&E True Crime. He was the fourth lawyer hired by the actor and obtained his acquittal. “When I saw what a media circus it was, I said to myself: ‘I have to stay focused on being a lawyer and not getting caught in the media circus.'”

As Ferrarin documented, Blake "had given an interview to Barbara Walters from jail while awaiting trial in 2003. Schwartzbach, who said he believed in Blake’s innocence from the first time he met him (he came across as 'genuine' and 'credible'), instructed his client not to talk publicly with one exception: He allowed Blake to make a statement when his friend Johnny Carson died."

"Blake didn’t testify in criminal court," Ferrarin noted. "Eight months after his acquittal, he was found liable for $30 million in a civil wrongful death lawsuit brought by Bakley’s estate. (An appeals court later cut that sum in half.) Schwartzbach, who didn’t represent Blake at the civil trial, called it “a sham of a legal proceeding,” citing the attorneys’ unfamiliarity with the case, an erroneous ruling by the judge, and juror irregularities. He also added that Blake “kind of self-destructed on the stand.”

Blake gave his most recent public interview to Piers Morgan on CNN in 2012, where he called Bakley, his second wife, “a con artist.” “I didn’t know her well enough to know her,” Blake said.

"By all accounts," Ferrarin chronicled, "...Bakley, who’d been convicted of identity fraud and had nine husbands before Blake, was “not a woman who ever played by any rules,” Mary Murphy, co-author of “Blood Cold: Fame, Sex and Murder in Hollywood,” told Marcia Clark Investigates: The First 48. “She was an entrepreneur in the world of pornography way before the Internet.”

"Blake and Bakley had a daughter," Ferrarin observed. "Rose Lenore Sophia Blake, who was 11 months old when her mother was murdered and was raised by Blake’s older daughter. In her first televised appearance on Good Morning America in 2019, Rose Lenore said she tried to stay away from discussing her mother’s death with her father."

“I just kind of told him that I am not really there yet. I don’t want to know the answers yet,” Rose Lenore said. “I think what happened was horrible and so sad. I don’t choose a side because I don’t know any better than anybody else.”

