Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Death of Actor David Niven's Wife: Primula Susan Rollo

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPGMs_0lByemQL00
Photo byelblogdeuterio.wordpress.com

As documented by The New York Times on May 26, 1946, "A game of charades at the Hollywood
home of Tyrone Power on Sunday caused the death yesterday of beautiful blonde Mrs. Primula Niven (28), [Primula Susan Rollo] English wife of famed British star David Niven."

"While looking for a dress," The Times reported, "Mrs. Niven opened a cellar door and plunged 20 feet down the stairs. She was taken to hospital and seemed on the verge of recovery, but later succumbed to brain injuries. Mrs. Niven was the only daughter of F/Lt. William Rollo and Lady Kathleen Rollo, a niece of the Marquess of Downshire. Nivens had 2 children: David 3, and James, 6 months. Mrs. Niven had been in Hollywood only 2 months."

The accident occurred at a dinner party given by Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone Power," noted The Times. Guests included Gene Tierney and husband Oleg Cassini, Caesar Romero, and British stars Rex Harrison and wife, Lili Palmer."

"lt was a terribly tragic accident and poor David is stricken with grief," Power said.

As The Times also noted, "Niven met his wife when a British Army colonel he dived into an air-raid trench. In the trench were a beautiful WAAF officer and her dog. "Dog bit me and then the owner and I became firm friends," said Niven. "We were married 10 days later."

According to entertainment historians Steve Crook and Robert Sieger on IMDB.com, "James David Graham Niven was born on the feast day of St David. Following Niven senior's death at Turkey's infamous Suvla Bay, Niven's mother went on to marry his biological father, the Conservative politician Sir Thomas Comyn-Platt, but it was years before the true father/son relationship was acknowledged.

"Niven attended Stowe School and Sandhurst Military Academy and served for two years in Malta with the Highland Light Infantry. At the outbreak of World War II, although a top-line star, he rejoined the army (Rifle Brigade). He did agree to appear in two films during the war, both of strong propaganda value (Spitfire (1942) and The Way Ahead (1944)."

"Despite six years' virtual absence from the screen," Cook and Sieger concluded, "...he came in second in the 1945 Popularity Poll of British film stars. Upon his return to Hollywood after the war he was made a Legionnaire of the Order of Merit (the highest U.S. order that can be awarded to a non-citizen), which was presented to Lt. Col. Niven by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower."

To read more about David Niven, click here. To read more about Primula Niven, click here.

