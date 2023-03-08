Treehouse Airbnb Income Contributes To Man's Retirement

Photo by The Treehouse-Airbnb

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "...a West Virginian has built a quaint, beautifully furnished treehouse for Airbnb."

And now he can retire for life.

As Corbley continued to report, the treehouse "will pair with his other, rather unorthodox listing, a cabin made out of a converted school bus."

"A treehouse is without question one of the most fairy tale places to sleep," Corbley observes, "...as an adult or certainly as a child. Will Sutherland always wanted to build one on his four-acre property in between two beautiful trees he found growing near the ledge of a large boulder subsumed by the landscape. It took him six months, but with the promise of a hospitality-fueled mini-retirement, he managed it all by himself."

As Sutherland told Business Insider, “I carried up every piece of wood, every piece of floor, the roof trusses, the floor trusses, and the big quad beam. I also sourced a bunch of cedar logs from a friend who was having a house built. I have a sawmill at my house so that I could mill all the cedar for the siding.

As Corbley further noted, when Sutherland first "pitched the idea of a treehouse Airbnb, his wife Sabrina said that as long as Will built a second bathroom, she was all in on the idea. With his previous Airbnb, the 'skoolie,' visitors had to enter the house to use their bathroom since there was none on the bus."

“Sabrina helped me with some of the details, like the floor finishing and trimming some boards. She was by my side every day when she got home from working as an arboretum specialist at the Virginia State Arboretum,” Sutherland concluded.

