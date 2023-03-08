The World’s First 3D-Printed Rocket Near Ready To Launch

Artist's impression of the Terran 1 launch Photo by Relativity Space

As Hamlet once said to Horatio in William Shakespeare's iconic play, “There are more things on heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

And that also happened to be one of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's favorite quotes.

With that noted, according to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "A private space tech firm will become the first entity to launch a 3D-printed rocket, which is technically the largest 3D-printed object as well."

As Corbley continued to document, "Totally reusable, the Terran 1 will launch today from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral at 1:00 PM US Eastern Time and will be streamed live on this YouTube channel. Built by Relativity Space, the company has huge ambitions for lowering the cost and emissions of spacefaring. This real-world test of Terran 1 features a rocket made with only 85% printed material, but future rockets will reach 95% and will include additive-manufactured boosters as well."

"It’s a small payload rocket meant to economize small deliveries into space with all the wonderful cost reductions that come from reusability and 3D-printing," Corbley observed. "A liquid oxygen propellant will act as the fuel, which would make it the first rocket ever to leave the atmosphere on natural gas fuels, and prove a key part of the company’s future missions to Mars which it hopes to power with methane."

"Currently," Corbley added, "...the rocket stands 110 feet tall and can carry 2,756 pounds (1,250 kilograms) into space, while the Terran R, a future project, will be much larger."

"Relativity Space was started by former SpaceX and Blue Origin employees," Corbley concluded.