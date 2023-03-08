Jack Webb: "Just the Facts, Man" - About TV's Deadpan "Dragnet" Star

Photo by allynscura.blogspot.com

According to IMDB.com, actor/writer/producer Jack Webb is best known for his reality-inspired television series featuring supremely professional civil servants such as police officers, police detectives, and firefighters."

As IMDB continues to document, Webb's "stories often dealt with complex social issues," and delivered his lines in a "flat concise manner...extremely wooden, lifeless," with a "monotone acting style...[and a]...very distinct, raspy deep voice."

Off-screen, Webb performed charity work related to widows and children of police officers killed in the line of duty.

Not only did the Los Angeles Police Department utilize the 1950s Dragnet episodes as training films for a time it also named a police academy auditorium after Webb, IMDB noted.

Contrary to popular belief, his character, Joe Friday, never said, "Just the facts, ma'am" in any episode of Dragnet. The actual line was "All we want are the facts, ma'am."

As IMDB also revealed, Webb was a good friend of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, and he turned down the role of Dean Wormer in the 1978 feature film, National Lampoon's Animal House. That decision was made because he believed it would have made light of his straight-laced, law-and-order image.

As IMDB explained further, Webb "was closely identified with law and order, in particular police officers, and he felt that the film would be making fun of that, even though he claimed he was willing to poke fun at himself -- and, in fact, did just that in a famous skit on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

That said, his Joe Friday character was the basis for the Brett Chase character in the 1997 feature film, L.A. Confidential.

At the height of the original Dragnet's popularity, "people would actually call the LAPD wanting to speak to Sgt. Joe Friday. The Department eventually came up with a stock answer to the large volume of calls: "Sorry, it's Joe's day off," according to IMDB.

Meanwhile, Webb was part of the real-life investigation of the infamous "Black Dahlia" murder case in Los Angeles in the 1940s (in which an aspiring actress was murdered, dismembered, and left in an open field), and that helped to inspire him to create Dragnet in the first place.

Of personal note, Webb has an extensive collection of jazz records and was a big baseball fan. In fact, he selected Badge #714 for Sgt. Friday because it was the number of home runs Babe Ruth hit.

Upon his demise, Badge number 714, used by his character Joe Friday in the Dragnet TV shows (from the 1950s to the 1970s), was officially retired by the Los Angeles Police Department. The badge belonged to Lt. Dan Cooke, his close friend, IMDB noted.

As IMDB.com goes on to include, Webb was buried with full honors befitting an LAPD detective, including a 17-gun salute. He resided at the Sierra Towers on Doheny in West Hollywood during his last years. It was a few blocks from the original Cock 'n Bull (home of the Moscow Mule) on the Sunset Strip. He dined there frequently and had a regular table near the bar, facing the front door. When he died, the owners placed roses on his table for a week and would not allow anyone to sit there for that week."

To read more about Jack Webb, click here.