Natalie Schafer: The "Lovey" Millionaire on TV's "Gilligan's Island" - Just How Rich Was She In Real Life?

Photo by DoYouRemember.com

According to journalist Lauren Novak and DoYouRemember?, "When shows as big as Gilligan’s Island play reruns for decades, you might think that the stars are really rich! Unfortunately for the cast of Gilligan’s Island, they did not make much money off of the reruns. Only one cast member was a millionaire in real life and that was Natalie Schafer, who played Lovey Howell."

"The problem was most stars did not realize the shows would live on for so long," Novak noted.

As Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, once said , "A misconception is that we [Gilligan’s Island stars] must be wealthy, rolling in the dough, because we got residuals. We didn’t really get a dime. I think my salary — of course, I was low on the totem pole, Ginger [Tina Louise] and Thurston [Jim Backus] got more — was $750 a week. Sherwood Schwartz, our producer, reportedly made $90 million on the reruns alone!”

"While other cast members made their money on other shows," Novak continued to report, "...Natalie and her husband made millions selling real estate. They invested in Beverly Hills real estate when it was inexpensive and later sold it for a pretty penny."

Meanwhile, according to Gilligan historian, Lonnie Dorn, "Lovey is actually not Mrs. Howell’s first name. Lovey was just a pet name Mr . Howell referred to her as. In the episode where they are listening to a radio news broadcast where the announcer is reporting the Pastor who married them and other high-profile couples was actually a fraud and they weren’t legally married after all. The reporter lists some of the couples saying “Thurston Howell lll and Eunice Wentworth."

As documented on IMBD.com, "Schafer had said she initially did the pilot to Gilligan's Island (1964), for the free trip to Hawaii. Afterward, Schafer was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on holiday when she got a telegram from the States. She read it and burst into tears. Everyone had thought Schafer's mother (who was ill at the time) had died and offered their condolences, but Schafer had said no she didn't die, the reason she was crying was that the pilot for Gilligan's Island sold, and she had to stay in Los Angeles, and could not move back to New York City."

As IMDB also documents, Schafer was engaged to "comedic character actor Charles Butterworth in 1946 at the time of his tragic death in a single automobile crash. She had undergone a double mastectomy" and had played Mrs. Lovey Howell on four different editions of the Gilligan franchise: Gilligan's Island (1964), The New Adventures of Gilligan (1974), Gilligan's Planet (1982), and the various TV reunion movies.

Schafer's parents, Jennie Elizabeth (Tim) and Charles Emanual Schafer, were both from Jewish families (from Germany and England), IMDB further notes. And she was actually a little over twelve years older than her co-star, Jim Backus, when she played his wife Lovey Howell.

As IMDB explains, "Although Schafer's contract included clauses forbidding certain close-ups and physical movements due to her age, she insisted that her obituary disclose her real age. She said she wanted people to say 'She was HOW old?!.'"

As fate would have it, Schaefer was the first woman cast member of Gilligan's Island to pass away.

As reporter Lauren Novak concluded on DoYouRemember?, when Schaeffer died in 1991, she reportedly left a large amount of her money to her beloved poodle because she didn’t have any children. When her poodle passed away too, the rest of the money went to the Motion Picture and Television Hospital. They reportedly received millions and renamed a wing in her honor."

To read more about Natalie Schaefer, click here.