Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis: The Tragic Rift That Destroyed Their Friendship

Photo by FilmStarFacts.com

According to journalist Nina Clevinger The-Sun.com, "Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin were a world-famous comedy duo for a decade, before a fued split the two apart."

As Clevinger continued to report, "Their mutual friend Frank Sinatra surprised them with an onstage reunion twenty years after their break up."

"Known as one of the most enjoyable comedy duos in history," Clevinger noted, "...Dean and Jerry made their debut in 1946, splitting up exactly ten years later. The two made 16 films together, each successful. Between the two men, their work ethics were entirely different, which eventually led to their demise. Jerry Lewis was more of a workaholic, while Dean Martin was known to enjoy his off time and relaxing. Many people also viewed the comedy act as one-sided, with Jerry carrying the duo."

"Another reason people think the team broke up is their wives," Clevenger observed. "Dean's second wife, Jeanne, reportedly didn't get along with Jerry, the same going for Dean and Jerry's wife, Patti."

As documented by Clevinger, Martin, the singer, actor, and comedian was born on June 7, 1917. "Nicknamed the King of Cool, Dean was considered one of the most popular entertainers of the 20th century. Throughout his career, Dean appeared in over 80 television programs and films. He began performing as a teenager, his big break coming in 1946 alongside Jerry Lewis. Beginning in 1965, Dean hosted his own [TV] variety program, The Dean Martin Show (on NBC). He also became the roastmaster on the Dean Martin Celebrity Roast from 1974 until 1984."

As Clevinger also noted, Lewis was born on March 16, 1926, and became "a comedian, actor, filmmaker, singer, and humanitarian. [He] made his professional debut in 1946, alongside Martin. His solo career began in 1956 after the comedy duo split up, and Jerry ended up directing 13 out of 60 films he starred in. He hosted the Jerry Lewis Telethon for a number of years and was a national chairman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association."

