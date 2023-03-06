Ancient Celtic Woman Discovered Inside Tree With "Fancy Clothes and Jewellery"

Photo by Zurich Archaeology Department

According to MysteriesUnsolved.com (MU), "A group of Iron Age Celts buried a lady around 2,200 years ago in what is now Zürich, Switzerland. The deceased, who was dressed in exquisite sheepskin wool, a shawl, and a sheepskin coat, was most likely of considerable stature."

As documented by Zürich City Office for Urban Development, "the woman, who was around 40 years old when she died, wore a necklace consisting of blue and yellow glass and amber, bronze bracelets, and a bronze chain studded with pendants."

"Archaeologists believe she did minimal physical labor throughout her lifetime and ate a rich diet of starchy and sugary foods based on the study of her remains," MU reported.

"Interestingly," MU explained further, and according to Laura Geggel of Live Science, "...the woman was also buried in a hollowed-out tree stump that still had bark on its outside when the improvised coffin was discovered in March 2022."

Based on a statement released shortly after the discovery, MU observed that "employees discovered the gravestone while working on a building project at the Kern school complex in Zürich’s Aussersihl neighborhood. Although the site is regarded archaeologically significant, the majority of prior findings date back to the sixth century A.D."

According to Geggel, and MU's report, "the single exception was the tomb of a Celtic man discovered on campus in 1903. The male, like the lady, buried approximately 260 feet distant, displayed marks of high social standing, carrying a sword, shield, and lance and dressed in full warrior garb."

As MysteriesUnsolved.com concluded, "Given the fact that the pair were both buried around 200 B.C., the Office for Urban Development suggests it is 'quite possible' they knew each other. According to the 2022 statement, researchers launched a comprehensive assessment of the grave and its occupant soon after the discovery."

