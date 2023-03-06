Buried Missing Skier Rescued By Flailing One Arm In the Snow

Photo by Mathieu Lambert/SWNS

Video cameras can be lifesaving. Certainly, that is the case with a missing backcountry skier.

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "...a missing backcountry skier buried under the snow was able to wave down a rescue chopper with only his one arm sticking out."

As GNN continued to report, it was all due to a video that was shot by paramedic Mathieu Lambert. The video displays "the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter hovered above while shining a light on the mountain."

"The young man, who has not been named," GNN further noted, "...had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit. His family alerted rescue services when he didn’t return on time. Air Glaciers, a rescue and transport company, received the alert at 5:41 pm on February 8 and dispatched a helicopter with a paramedic and two rescue guides.

"After checking the parking lot where the man had started his journey to ensure that he had not returned to his car, the team began flying over the route he had provided his family. The team eventually located visible ski tracks and one of the guides was dropped off to trace them.

"Miraculously, only using the searchlight on the helicopter, the team was able to spot the man’s arm waving at them. They then successfully extracted him from the large pile of snow blocks. He was then hoisted 30 meters to safety," GNN concluded.

