Disabled Grandmother Stages Protest to Protect Tree

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "A disabled, nature-loving grandmother staged a one-woman protest to get a stay of execution for a healthy willow tree about to be chopped down."

As GNN continued to report, "Workers arrived in the neighborhood on Tuesday, where Virginia Hanley has lived since 2007. When she looked out the window, she was shocked to see workers preparing to chop the tree down, after the local Council decided to remove the 61-year-old willow due to issues at a nearby property. The Englishwoman from Minster in Sheppey, Kent, said they were under orders from Swale Borough Council and the tree was set to be gone in four hours."

“I replied saying ‘oh, so I’ve got four hours to try and sort this out?’ and he said, ‘oh no, I’m starting it now.'"

"Grabbing her walking stick, a chair, and a quilt," GNN documented, "...the 70-year-old bundled up for the cold and planted herself at the foot of the tree. The act of defiance was no easy feat, as she was living with nerve malfunction following a road accident decades ago that left her unable to walk for long distances."

Hanley said, “While I was under the tree the workers told me they couldn’t wait while I was there because it was costing them money, so they left and they promised me they wouldn’t be back. But 15 minutes later, they were. I told them that I wasn’t going anywhere and that I wanted to know why this tree is coming down.”

As GNN concluded, Hanley was "told that the Council assumed the willow had caused a neighbor’s porch and house to subside after their insurance company inspected the property and blamed the tree. But Virginia’s home had experienced the same phenomenon and, she explained in a video below when experts dug up her home they said it wasn’t the willow tree."

