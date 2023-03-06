Massive Black Hole Detected on Edge of the Universe

Photo by the Good News Network

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "A supermassive black hole discovered at the edge of the universe is one of the biggest ever detected, containing over a billion solar masses worth of interstellar dust and forming stars 1,000 times faster than our own Milky Way."

As GNN continued to report, "The cosmic colossus lies at the center of an extreme galaxy and dates back more than 13 billion years—just 750 million years after the Big Bang."

“This is something others have been predicting for a few years now, and it’s really nice to see the first direct observational evidence supporting this scenario,” said lead author Dr. Ryan Endsley, of The University of Texas at Austin. “These results suggest very early supermassive black holes were often heavily obscured by dust, perhaps as a consequence of the intense star formation activity in their host galaxies."

"The discovery described online in the Royal Astronomical Society," GNN observed, "...could help answer one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy: how supermassive black holes in space evolved. It may even be a ‘missing link’ between galaxies that produce lots of stars like our Sun and the first supermassive black holes."

"The American team made the discovery using data collected by ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter Array), a radio observatory in the Chilean Andes Mountains. The galaxy, nicknamed COS-87259, was shining [brightly] from the intense burst of star formation. The primordial black hole is heavily enshrouded by cosmic ‘dust’, causing nearly all of its light to be emitted in the mid-infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Its active galactic nucleus is generating a strong jet of material moving close to the speed of light," GNN concluded.

