"Babylon": A Closer Look at the Shocking, Innovative Movie

According to journalist Christina Newland and BBC.com, "It's no great surprise that Babylon – the ...unhinged period epic set in 1920s silent-era Hollywood from La La Land director Damien Chazelle – seems to be generating mixed reactions from its viewers so far. Those expecting anything like La La Land will find themselves awash in vomit, cocaine, and off-the-wall homages to the sleaziest undersides of Old Hollywood history: murder, addiction, suicide, and more. With its spinning overhead shots of frenzied, hedonistic parties, mountains of Class-A drugs, and depiction of a fledgling movie colony [that] regarded health and safety on set as something of an afterthought (to say the least), you can see why some critics may have been taken aback by its full-throated, enjoyably naughty squalor.

"In principle," Newland continues to observe, "...the film is told from the perspective of a young studio lackey, Manny (Diego Calva, excellent in a part that requires him to be largely reactive to the madness surrounding him) who is drawn further into the depraved swirl when he befriends a rough-and-tumble aspiring starlet with a scrappy Brooklyn accent, Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie, whose every whirling dervish move in this film further corroborates her screen power). Meanwhile, he is also offering assistance to a dipsomaniac legend of the silver screen by the name of Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), majestically bumbling through the latter part of his career with one new wife after another.

As Newland concludes, "Babylon mixes fact, fiction, and lore with a head-spinning number of historical Easter eggs, making it both profoundly cine-literate and also incredibly dense with references. And while not all of it clicks entirely – it can be too unwieldy and OTT to really lock onto a central thesis much of the time – Babylon is also a film with a series of insightful, gorgeously-wrought, delightfully funny set pieces riffing on real historical issues. In particular, there's one where Nellie tries – and fails, repeatedly – to get a scene right in her first-ever talking picture."

