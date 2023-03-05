Jim Backus: A Look Back at the Prolific Career and Tragic Death of the "Gilligan's Island"/"Mr. Magoo" Star

Photo by YouTube.com

His voice was heard aas Mr. Magoo behind the screen and he played Mr. Howell on TV's Gilligan's Island. But in real life, he was the prolific actor Jim Backus, who died of pneumonia in 1989.

According to IMDB.com, one of the actor's teachers in grade school was Margaret Hamilton, who would later play the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz (1939). He attended the Kentucky Military Institute, where one of his classmates was future fellow actor Victor Mature. He was once roommates with Martin Gabel."

Before finding his voice as the beloved classic animated character known as Mr. Magoo, Backus worked as a radio announcer in New York City. When he was doing radio plays, one of his characters Hubert Updyke III would become the basis for Thurston Howell III on Gilligan's Island.

As IMDB goes on to report, "An avid golfer, Backus made the 36-hole cut at the 1964 Bing Crosby Pro-Am tournament in Pebble Beach, California.

Backus not only played Thurston Howell III on Gilligan's Island, but he also played a double-part as who impersonated Howell but was a criminal. As IMDB notes, that happened in the Gilligan's Island episode, titled, "Will the Real Mr. Howell Please Stand Up?" which aired in 1966. As IMBD.com notes, "...the man later falls off a yacht, while drinking wine from a lady's slipper."

A multi-talented performer, Backus reached the American Top 40 Pop charts for a couple of weeks in 1958 with his novelty recording, "Delicious!" on Jubilee Records (which featured instrumental backing from Appleknocker and His Group).

As IMDB documents further, Backus "provided the voice of Wally the Bird on the Western Airlines commercials of the 1950s. His one-liner was simply 'Western Airlines, the O-O-ONLY way to fly.' He repeated this line" in the movie, It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World (which was released theatrically in 1963).

What many do not know, is that Backus was the first choice to play Abner Kravitz on Bewitched (1964), but turned down the role, as he was already working on Gilligan's Island. According to the book, Twitch Upon a Star, that part was eventually played by George Tobias.

In his last years, Backus suffered from Parkinson's disease in later years and had to be carried into Gilligan's Island (1964) creator Sherwood Schwartz's 70th birthday party in 1987 because he could not manage the steps into Schwartz's house, IMDB concluded.

To read more about Jim Backus, click here.