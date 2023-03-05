Astronaut Captures Remarkable Image in Space

Photo by Josh Cassada/SWNS

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "An astronaut snapped a jaw-dropping picture of this week’s aurora borealis from space."

As GNN continued to report, "NASA’s Josh Cassada captured the light display aboard the International Space Station (ISS), while it was 250 miles from Earth. Seemingly at a loss for words, the Minnesota-born physicist and US Navy test pilot commented on Tuesday, calling it “absolutely unreal."

"An aurora is a natural light display in Earth’s sky," GNN added, "...predominantly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic. They are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. Auroras display moving patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky—the way only a photo like Josh’s can portray."

According to NASA.gov, "Josh A. Cassada was selected by NASA in 2013. He grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and is a physicist and US Navy test pilot. Prior to becoming a naval aviator, Cassada earned his Physics B.A. at Albion College and his Ph. D. at the University of Rochester, conducting experimental high energy physics research at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. After two operational deployments in the P-3C, including 23 combat missions, Cassada was a P-3C and P-8A test pilot, as well as an instructor at the US Naval Test Pilot School. Cassada has accumulated more than 4,000 flight hours in over 45 different aircraft. Cassada launched to the International Space Station as pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on October 5, 2022."

