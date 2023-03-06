Chad Everett, star of TV's Classic "Medical Center," Might Have Saved "Gable and Lombard" Movie If He Was Cast In It

Photo by Pinterest.com

In the 1976 movie biopic, Gable and Lombard, actor James Brolin played iconic performer Clark Gable opposite Jill Clayburgh as legendary screen siren Carole Lombard in a story about the love affair between the two 1930s Hollywood superstars.

But actor Chad Everett, who died in 2012, may have been a better choice to play Gable, as Everett's talent was considered to be of a wider range.

The Gable and Lombard film bombed at the box office. So, different casting may have proved more productive.

As fate would have it, Everett and Brolin, though friends in real life, were in frequent competition with each other for the same roles. It proved even more ironic that they both played doctors on television in one-hour medical dramas that originally ran in the same exact time frame, if on different networks. Though, too, Everett played the lead role in his medical show, while Brolin played a supporting role in his TV doctor series.

Everett starred as Dr. Joe Gannon opposite James Daly in Medical Center, which ran on CBS from 1969 to 1976.

Brolin played Dr. James Kiley, a supporting character, opposite Robert Young in Marcus Welby, M.D., which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1976.

It was shortly after Brolin ended his run as Dr. Kiley that he was cast in Carole and Lombard.

Since 1998, Brolin has been married to singing superstar Barbra Streisand. Everett had been married to his high-school sweetheart, actress, Shelby Grant (who died in 2011, just one year before Everett).

Brolin and Streisand do not have children together, but he has a son, actor, Josh Brolin, from a previous marriage.

Everett and Shelby had two daughters, Sharon Everett, and Katherine Thorp Everett.

Meanwhile, according to IMDB.com, many years after he starred in Gable and Lombard, Brolin starred with Gable's son, John Clark Gable, in the movie Bad Jim (1990).

Other actresses touted and considered to play Carole Lombard in Gable and Lombard included: Valerie Perrine, Sally Kellerman, and Cybill Shepherd.

As IMBD.com also notes, "Steve McQueen and his first wife, Neile Adams, were offered the chance to star together in Gable and Lombard. McQueen was quoted as saying. "Neile's no Lombard and I'm no Gable." They turned down the offer, while other sources claim the tandem of McQueen and second wife Ali MacGraw turned the film down.

Before James Brolin or Chad Everett, the part of Clark Gable was originally offered to Burt Reynolds but he rejected the request several times.

