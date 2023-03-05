Great Garbo: The Shocking Private Life of the Reclusive Actress

Photo by DanParis.blogspot.com

"I want to be alone!"

Those are the immortal words most associated with actress Greta Garbo, one of Hollywood's first and biggest stars.

However, according to a report by journalist Todd Farley in The New York Post, Garbo may have chosen to never marry "but she sure loved to get around. The silver-screen icon went out with men and women, gays and straights, singletons, and married people, and she did it all on her own terms.

As Farley continued to explain, "After he enlisted in the military at the start of WWII, the actor Gilbert Roland wrote in his memoirs that Garbo took him to bed to celebrate, even giving him a pair of her panties as a keepsake. Then, when he returned home from leave months later and reached out to her, Garbo refused to take his calls."

"Because the actress was so private," Farley noted, "...she never kissed and told. But it was widely known that she bedded the mostly gay fashion photographer Cecil Beaton. Starting in the mid-40s and continuing for three decades, Garbo and Beaton dated intermittently and were seen together at different times in New York and California, London, and Paris.

"Beaton gossiped about his liaisons with Garbo with author Truman Capote, who later said to Hugo Vickers, Beaton’s official biographer: “Curiously enough, Cecil was one of the few people who gave her any physical satisfaction.”

Beaton also told Vickers he wasn’t sure how he did it. “I am so unexpectedly violent and have such unlicensed energy when called upon. It baffles and intrigues me and even shocks her.”

As Farley further documents, Garbo's exploits are detailed in Robert Gottlieb’s “Garbo” book, "which dishes on the busy love life and iconic film career of the shy girl from Stockholm who became Hollywood’s biggest star in the era when movies transitioned from silent to 'talkies.'”

“She was consumed by her determination to become not only an actress but a great star,” Gottlieb writes.

