Susan Dey: A Look Back at the Remarkable Career and Reclusive Life of "The Partridge Family" Star

She was always in competition with Maureen McCormick of TV's The Brady Bunch, but Susan Dey, best known for TV's The Partridge Family, has made her mark in the history of pop-culture.

According to CelebrityFacts.com, Dey "was able to win the hearts of many with her humble nature and innocence which she displayed while portraying the role of Laurie Partridge in the hit series The Partridge Family."

"Dey was born on December 10, 1952, in Pekin, Illinois, to parents Ruth Pyle and Robert Smith Dey. Her mother was a nurse and her father was a newspaper editor for The Standard Star, New Rochelle, New York. Her mother died in 1961 when she was just eight years old," Celebrity Facts continued to report.

"Dey joined Columbus Elementary School in Thornwood, New York. Later, she moved to Mount Kisco, New York, and where she went to Fox Lane High School in 1970."

As further documented by Celebrity Facts, Dey "discovered her interest to get into the modeling business at a very young age. But after getting into modeling, she became much more active as an actor. She was only 17 when she got the role of Laurie Partridge in the TV series, The Partridge Family (1970-1974) alongside David Cassidy.

"Despite not being from an acting background, she managed to nail her performance as the second oldest child of the Partridge family. For her work in the series, she was nominated for the coveted Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress-Series, Miniseries, or Television Film."

Dey's debut role on the big screen was as a passenger in the 1972’s Skyjacked. As Celebrity Facts explained, "She portrayed the role of a young mother with serious psychological problems in the 1977’s Mary Jane Harper Cried Last Night.

"The same year, she appeared in a romance movie, First Love. She played the role of Cindy Fairmont in the 1981’s Looker. She got her leading role as a struggling waitress-actress who later takes a job as a stripper in the 1986’s Echo Park.

"After appearing in several movies and TV shows, her career skyrocketed as she got the role of attorney Grace Van Owen in the TV series, L.A. Law, in 1986. Her performance in the series helped her win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

"Besides, she had guest appearances in several series, including The Rookies, Hawaii Five-0, and The Quest. She has also hosted an episode on Saturday Night Live in 1992. Further, she also worked as a producer in the ABC movie, Lies & Lullabies. She even starred in the movie as a pregnant cocaine addict.

"Throughout her career, she has received six Golden Globe Award nominations and three Emmy Award nominations."

As CelebrityFacts.com concluded, "Susan Dey has been able to carve her name in the hearts of many with her brilliant performance from the very start. After appearing in a number of TV shows and movies, she has now vanished from the movie industry."

