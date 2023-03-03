Barbara Payton: A Closer Look at Her Complicated Life and Tragic Death

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS8Qb_0l72t9ne00
Photo byvintag.es

As documented on Factinate.com, "After sleeping with a string of men, Barbara Payton met a man she nicknamed Dick Fortune, who took a liking to her. Fortune wasn’t just any ordinary man though; he was a powerful gangster in the gambling town of Searchlight, Nevada. Payton moved to Searchlight with Fortune, but Fortune barred her from entering his casinos."

"Bored, Payton’s drinking ramped up, and she spent her days as a high-end escort. Eventually, a dangerous situation forced her out of Searchlight," Factinate reported.

According to journalist Hadley Hall Meares and VanityFair.com, "In 1963, Barbara Payton, former movie starlet and tabloid sensation, sat down with an opportunistic ghostwriter named Leo Guild to tell the story of her tortured life."

“I always have a little too much wine in me, but you can bet your tootsies that every word is true,” Payton said. “I’m too old to bullshit the public.”

As Meares observed, Payton's "resulting autobiography, I Am Not Ashamed, became a cult classic, legendary for its lurid depiction of 1950s Hollywood. Once Bob Hope’s mistress (a relationship that got her fired by Universal), Payton was infamous for her alleged flings with Gary Cooper, Guy Madison, Gregory Peck, Howard Hughes, Errol Flynn, John Ireland, George Raft, Marlon Brando, and Lloyd Bridges.

"In between turning tricks for $5, she recounted her journey from the heights of fame—the Hollywood Press Association once named her “the most beautiful girl in pictures”—to becoming a drug-addicted sex worker. But as her biographer John O’Dowd notes in 2007’s Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye: The Barbara Payton Story, Payton was much more than she gave herself credit for. She was loving, gregarious, and generous; a voracious reader; an expert furniture maker, interior designer, and poet. But her demons—plus midcentury America’s misogyny and Hollywood’s patriarchal abuses—proved a toxic combination," Meares noted.

“I was torn between what was good for me and what I wanted,” Payton concluded in I Am Not Ashamed. “They never seem to be the same thing.”

For more about Barbara Clayton, click here.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

