The Titanic: A Look Back at the Horrific Voyage

There have been countless movies, TV shows, and even a few songs written about the Titanic. But the reality of that doomed British ship is nothing less than horrific.

According to Britannica.com, the luxury passenger liner sank on April 14–15, 1912, during its maiden voyage, en route to New York City from Southampton, England, killing hundreds of "passengers and ship personnel. One of the most famous tragedies in modern history, it inspired numerous stories, several films, and a musical and has been the subject of much scholarship and scientific speculation."

As Britannica.com continued to report, "In the early 1900s the transatlantic passenger trade was highly profitable and competitive, with ship lines vying to transport wealthy travelers and immigrants. Two of the chief lines were White Star and Cunard. By the summer of 1907, Cunard seemed poised to increase its share of the market with the debut of two new ships, the Lusitania and the Mauretania, which were scheduled to enter service later that year. The two passenger liners were garnering much attention for their expected speed; both would later set speed records crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Looking to answer his rival, White Star chairman J. Bruce Ismay reportedly met with William Pirrie, who controlled the Belfast shipbuilding firm Harland and Wolff, which constructed most of White Star’s vessels. The two men devised a plan to build a class of large liners that would be known for their comfort instead of their speed. It was eventually decided that three vessels would be constructed: the Olympic, the Titanic, and the Britannic."

"On April 10, 1912," Britannica.com noted, "the Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage, traveling from Southampton, England, to New York City. Nicknamed the 'Millionaire’s Special,' the ship was fittingly captained by Edward J. Smith, who was known as the 'Millionaire’s Captain' because of his popularity with wealthy passengers. Indeed, onboard were a number of prominent people, including American businessman Benjamin Guggenheim, British journalist William Thomas Stead, and Macy’s department store co-owner Isidor Straus and his wife, Ida. In addition, Ismay and Andrews were also traveling on the Titanic."

As Britannica.com concluded, "Throughout much of the voyage, the wireless radio operators on the Titanic, Jack Phillips, and Harold Bride had been receiving iceberg warnings, most of which were passed along to the bridge...Hundreds of passengers and crew went into the icy water. Fearful of being swamped, those in the lifeboats delayed returning to pick up survivors. By the time they rowed back, almost all the people in the water had died from exposure. In the end, more than 1,500 perished. Aside from the crew, which had about 700 fatalities, third class suffered the greatest loss: of approximately 710, only some 174 survived."

