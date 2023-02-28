The Snowplows of Madison, Wisconsin Have Comical Names

Photo by enterprise.com

When one thinks of snowplowing, laughter, smiles and humor do not usually or automatically come to mind. Certainly not these days, when strange weather patterns have developed throughout the United States.

That is to say, in recent days, Southern California has experienced odd occurrences of snowfall in usually very warm places like Palm Springs.

But in Madison, Wisconsin, it's winter as usual. And that beloved Midwestern city has its own unique form of a coping mechanism to help face the challenges that snowfall brings.

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), the results of Madison, Wisconsin’s snowplow competition are in, "...and they are just hail-arious."

As Corbley went on to report, "The city’s chief salting truck will be named 'Saltimus Prime' after receiving a total of 1,630 votes. A smaller, agile, bike path-plower will be named 'Snowbi Wan Kenobi' after receiving 1,910 votes. 'Seymour Pavement,' is to be the name of the city’s loader/plow, while the Dual Wing Plow Truck will be dubbed 'Dolly Plowton.'”

"It’s a joy and a shame," continued Corbley, "...as some of the other entries were genius. For Game of Thrones fans, it was a pity that the salt truck didn’t receive enough votes for “Brine of Tarth.” Honorable mentions should certainly be given out for 'KeaNo Freeze,' 'Albert Brinestein,' and to the chemistry students who came up with 'Snowdium Clearride.'"

In 2021, GNN reported of a similar contest in Scotland, which included victors such as "You’re a Blizzard Harry,” "Brinestone Ploughboy," "Spreddie Van Halen," "Mary Queen of Salt," and "On Her Majesty’s Slippery Surface."

As Corbley concluded, "Minnesota’s DoT 2022 contest came up with some real zingers, the best of which most certainly must be 'Clearopathra, but 'Scoop! There It Is,' ain’t bad either."