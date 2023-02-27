"Star Trek's" Leonard Nimoy: It's Been Five Years Since He Died

Photo by Canyon-News.com

As was documented throughout the media five years ago, actor Leonard Nimoy, best known as Mr. Spock in the cult sci-fi series Star Trek, passed away at 83 in Los Angeles. His son, Adam, said he died of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In 2014, the actor revealed he was suffering from chronic lung disease COPD, despite stopping smoking three decades before.

Also that year, Nimoy tweeted: "A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory." As BBC.com noted, Niomy signed off what was to be his final tweet with "LLAP" - a reference to his character's famous catchphrase, "Live long and prosper."

The same Twitter account was used by his granddaughter when Nimoy died. Dani Nimoy said her grandfather was an "extraordinary man, husband, grandfather, brother, actor, author - the list goes on - and friend." She added that special merchandise was being added to Nimoy's website, with all proceeds going to the COPD foundation.

George Takei, better known as Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek, was a friend to Nimoy. He paid tribute to the actor, telling MSNBC, "The word extraordinary is often overused but I think it's really appropriate for Leonard. He was an extraordinarily talented man but he was also a very decent human being."

Star Trek writer/story editor D.C. Fontana, who had begun her career as secretary to Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. She was also close friends with Nimoy. Upon learning of his demise, Fontana said, "I'm devastated. I can't even talk about it."

Among the torrent of tributes on Twitter was a message from Nasa crediting Nimoy and Star Trek as an inspiration.

