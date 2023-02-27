The Challenges of Modern "Non-Scripted" TV Shows

Photo by WorldofFemale.com

In the last few decades, reality television programming has changed the viewing habits of viewers. The genre has definitely changed since, for example, the more wholesome shows like Real People and That's Incredible, which were popular in the 1980s.

According to journalist David L. Lebovitz, and Looper.com, "Show business doesn't always attract the best people. For every Tom Hanks or Henry Winkler, there are dozens of people causing trouble, stirring up controversy, and generally behaving badly. No aspect of the business is safe — even the most established and respected figures around have ended up sinking a project through scandal. Controversy, in Hollywood, is practically guaranteed, and no one remains unscathed by it forever.

"This is especially true in television," Lebovitz continued, "...where a finite number of time slots ensures fierce competition. Moreover, TV's reliance on ad revenue makes the form uniquely accountable to public opinion. Putting anything on the air is a huge investment, no matter how low-stakes or obscure the production might be. So when one is canceled over a scandal, you can bet it's a doozy. These are some of the most notable cases of shows that were canceled, kicked off the network, or otherwise removed from the air because of controversy."

For example, as Lebovitz went on to explain, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, a 2012 reality series about a self-proclaimed 'redneck' family, drew big ratings for TLC. Of particular interest to fans were Alana Thompson, the titular Honey Boo Boo, and her mother, 'Mama June' Shannon. Everything collapsed, however, when Mama June was revealed to be dating Mark McDaniel, a convicted child molester found guilty of molesting Anna Cardwell, Mama June's eldest daughter."

"Mama June tried to do damage control," Lebovitz concluded, "...but there's no coming back from having a sex offender one degree removed from a child star. TLC canceled the show, leaving an entire season in the can. That wasn't the end of Mama June's trouble, however — or the end of her time on the air. In March 2019, she was arrested and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. In the wake of the arrest, Lauryn Shannon, Alana Thompson's elder half-sister, obtained legal guardianship of Thompson. The entire saga has been captured as part of Mama June's We TV series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, subtitled Family Crisis."