The Strange Visions of Nostradamus

According to History.co.uk, "The world has certainly been through seismic events in recent times, but how might things shape up in 2023? Some indications may be found in the fabled writings of French astrologer Nostradamus. History’s most famous seer, Nostradamus has been credited with predicting everything from the rise of Hitler to the 9/11 attacks, and his work is still consulted by millions around the globe."

As History.co.uk continued to reveal, Nostradamus' predictions, published in his 1555 book Les Propheties, were written in verses known as quatrains. "They don’t reference specific years and are undeniably difficult to interpret. That said, there may be some clues mapping out how things may unfold in the near future.

"Some claim that Nostradamus predicted the rise of Adolf Hitler but he also predicted a great war would occur in 2023. Turning to the quatrains of Nostradamus, one line particularly stands out: seven months great war, people dead through evil."

"If this prophecy is indeed related to our current age," History.co.uk went on to document, "...there may be a faint silver lining contained in the words ‘seven months’. After all, this relatively protracted timeframe does suggest a more conventional war, rather than the mutually assured destruction of all-out nuclear armageddon."

The website also observed, "Tech magnate turned space entrepreneur Elon Musk hasn’t been afraid of making bold predictions about when humankind might finally set foot on Mars. In March 2022, he suggested 2029 as the year in which astronauts would make this second giant leap. But might Nostradamus be pouring cold water on such bold aspirations with his cryptic line, the light of Mars will go out?

"It’s part of the same quatrain that contains the prophecy of the seven-month great war," History.co.uk concluded, "...implying that both the conflict and the dimming of humanity’s Mars-focused fantasies will occur in the same calendar year. Whether Nostradamus is saying that the likes of Musk have gotten ahead of themselves, or a more complex astrological calamity is upon us, remains to be seen."

