Iconic Actress Barbara Bain Talks "Mission: Impossible," "Space: 1999," and More

You know her from two of TV's most popular classic shows: the original version of Mission: Impossible, and the sci-fi cult favorite, Space: 1999. Her name is Barbara Bain, and she is a stunning 91-years-young.

As journalist Lauren Gray documented on Yahoo! Entertainment News, Bain played the femme fatale, Cinnamon Carter, on Mission: Impossible. "A triple-threat fashion model, actress, and IMF agent, she quickly became a fan favorite among the show's followers. Today, Bain is 90 years old and seemingly hasn't slowed down since the day she was cast."

"Bain was born Mildred Fogel in Chicago, Illinois in 1931," Gray reported. "Though the actress...grew up planning to become a teacher or social worker, she found a passion for the performing arts. As Bain once explained, that transpired after "wandering" into a dance class while attending college at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. At the time, both of her roommates were in the drama department, she recalled in a 1992 interview, a pursuit she found "amazingly heroic."

"Soon after becoming 'enamored' with dance," Gray noted, Bain moved to New York City to study at the Martha Graham Dance Studio and threw herself into acting classes during her free time.

As the actress told Gray, "I was modeling at the time in order to pay for my classes, and I walked into this theater space and I was called up to do something. I could do nothing. I was hopeless!"

Bain described her early acting as "quite extraordinarily inept."

But by the time Bain was cast on Mission: Impossible, her talent was clear. As she explained in the book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door, "The role of Cinnamon Carter was groundbreaking. It was a woman doing work with the boys and there wasn't any separation between us. Women do stop me and tell me the were named Cinnamon or that they were inspired to pursue law or medicine of all kinds of work that women didn't do back then."

One decade later, she found TV success again with Space: 1999, in which she starred with her husband, Martin Landau, with whom she also appeared on Mission: Impossible. The show was and remains frequently compared to Star Trek, another small-screen sci-fi favorite. But as Bain once clarified, "They are two very different shows. On Star Trek, the crew of Enterprise were on designated missions. On Space: 1999, the residents of Moonbase Alpha were thrust into deep space after an accident."

In discussing the secret of her particualr appeal as an actress in general, Bain concluded, "You know, it's an elusive thing. When you're drawn to a performer there's something compelling about them that's a part of that person's nature. It makes you want to be in that person's presence."

