Actor Hopper Penn, Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, Discards "Nepo Baby" Label

According to Yahoo! Entertainment and The Wrap.com, Hopper Penn, the son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright, recently offered his opinion on "the nepo baby discourse to say that he isn’t one, and that he doesn’t care if people think he is.

“I don’t [care] about that, because I’m not one,” Penn told Yahoo! when asked if he was concerned being known by the term which, Wrap reporter Loree Seitz explained, implies "that some children of celebrities are only successful because of their famous parent’s nepotism.

As Seitz went on to note, "Penn, who stars in Devil’s Peak alongside his mother, recalled discussing the topic while on set for Let Me Go the Right Way, a 2022 short film that critics tagged as a 'nepotism film' due to its involvement with director Destry Allyn Spielberg, the daughter of Steven Spielberg, and writer Owen King, the son of Stephen King."

“It came up when we were shooting,” Penn said. “Destry had shown me an article calling it a ‘nepotism film’ and I just laughed about it. I was like, ‘They’re just pissed that they’re not in the movie!’ And then Ben Stiller backed us up, and he also comes from an actor family. So I really don’t care — I’m never going to see those people.”

"As the discussion continued," Seitz observed, "Ben Stiller defended the group by tweeting, 'People, working, creating. Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best.'”

"While Penn has come to reject the 'nepo baby' label years into his career," Seitz noted, "Wright shared in the interview that she had always considered the pressure their family’s history might put on their children":

“When I was pregnant with each of them, I told Sean, ‘This is going to be really tough for them, because they’re always going to be under that label of being compared to us,'” Wright said. “We agreed that we just had to nurture in both of them that they are their own beings. You’re going to have our genetic pool, but you’re always going to be your own thing and you have to run with it. They both are and they both will continue to do that.”

Meanwhile, it's pertinent to note that Sean Penn is the son of famed actor-turned-director Leo Penn.