Jean Smart On the Mend From Heart Procedure

Photo by NewNowNext.com

According journalist Marc Malkin and Variety.com, Jean Smart is “doing well” following a recent heart procedure.

As Malkin went on to reveal, the Hacks star "announced on Feb. 23 that she had undergone an unspecified procedure. Production on Season 3 of the HBO Max series has paused while she is on the mend.

“She’s doing well,” co-star Hannah Einbinder told Variety on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. “She’s recovering. We just visited her.” Co-star Poppy Liu added, “She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her.” Einbinder said production should resume “not too long from now,” but producers have yet to name a start date.

On her Instagram page, Feb. 23, Smart revealed, “February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

As Malkin noted, Smart recently won another SAG Award for "her work on the series as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who ends up hiring an aspiring comedy writer (Einbinder) to help with her Las Vegas residency. It was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

"Meanwhile," Malkin observed, "Liu said she’d love Jennifer Coolidge to guest star on the show as a dolphin.

“She wants to be a dolphin and I want her to have that,” Coolidge said.