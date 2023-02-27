Fleming/Bond Books Edited For Modern Readers

Photo by TheBookBond.com

According to journalist Craig Simpson and The Telegraph, "James Bond novels have been rewritten to remove a number of racial references from Ian Fleming’s work."

As Simpson goes on to report, "All of the author’s thrillers featuring 007 are set to be reissued in April to mark 70 years since Casino Royale, the first book in the series, was published. Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the company that owns the literary rights to the author’s work, commissioned a review by sensitivity readers of the classic texts under its control."

According to The Telegraph, a disclaimer accompanying the reissued texts will read: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

The changes to Fleming’s books result in some depictions of African-Americans being reworked or removed, noted Simpson. "Dated references to other ethnicities remain, such as Bond’s racial terms for east Asian people and the spy’s disparaging views of Oddjob, Goldfinger’s Korean henchman. References to the 'sweet tang of rape,' 'blithering women' failing to do a 'man’s work,' and homosexuality being a 'stubborn disability' also remain."

"In the sensitivity reader-approved version of Live and Let Die," Simpson observed, "Bond’s assessment that would-be African criminals in the gold and diamond trades are 'pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much' becomes – 'pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought.'

"Another altered scene features Bond visiting Harlem in New York, where a salacious strip tease at a nightclub makes the male crowd, including 007, increasingly agitated.

"The original passage read: 'Bond could hear the audience panting and grunting like pigs at the trough. He felt his own hands gripping the tablecloth. His mouth was dry.'

"The revised section replaces the pigs reference with: Bond could sense the electric tension in the room,'” The Telegraph concluded.

