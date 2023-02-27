"Harry Potter's" Stephen Fry To Host British "Jeopardy!"

Photo by IndianExpress.com

According to journalist Max Goldbart and Deadline.com, "Stephen Fry is to host an ITV reboot of iconic NBC game show Jeopardy!"

As Goldbart continued to report, "The show, which will air as a 20-part order in the daytime, sees contestants using general knowledge skills to win rounds and amass winnings. In each round, contestants are presented [with] trivia clues phrased as answers, to which they must respond in the form of a question that correctly identifies whatever the clue is describing. An extra round is being forged for the rebooted UK version."

Noted Goldbart, "The American classic first appeared in the UK in the late 1980s on Channel 4 and was also on ITV and Sky in the 1990s."

ITV said Fry will “bring a modern twist to the cult classic.”

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other,” said Fry. “Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

According to ITV Head of Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe, “There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

"Coming as the London TV Screenings get underway," Goldbart concluded, "the news will no doubt rekindle the debate around UK reboots, with reworks of Big Brother, Survivor, and Gladiators all set for later this year."