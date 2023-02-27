Woman Helps Dying Seniors Find Homes For Their Pets

Photo by SWNS

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "A 28-year-old who helps the elderly to re-home their pets before passing away has celebrated her 100th adoption."

As GNN continued to report, "Angela Rafuse was inspired to create her charity after her 85-year-old grandfather died, leaving his cat, Mackenzie, without a home."

None of the woman's relatives had the capacity to take on the responsibility, so she decided to take in the calico cat herself. Following a challenging breakup, Rafuse moved back home with her parents in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and," as GNN noted, "...began sharing the basement with the feline."

“I was processing the grief and heartbreak of a breakup and losing my grandfather," Rafuse said, "but the only options left were taking her to a shelter or me adopting her. I had to take her.”

"Although Mackenzie became very grumpy and hissed a lot," GNN reported, Rafuse "soon realized the cat was just scared. It eventually warmed to her new owner after lots of love and attention, inspiring the Canadian woman to start a new venture in 2021."

As GNN chronicled further, Rafuses' nonprofit organization, My Grandfather’s Cat, "facilitates adoptions of dogs and cats belonging to seniors who are either terminally ill or wishing to enter a retirement home. While Rafuse and the tabby lived in her parent’s basement for 18 months, she started posting videos on TikTok. Soon the duo grew a following of 656,000 people—and many commented about how their grandparent’s pets had to go into shelters after they passed."

“It was like a divine intervention," she said. "I knew this is what I should do. We had 30k followers at that point and I thought ‘I can launch it on TikTok, as there were so many people in need’.”

Rafuses' launch date was May 18, her late grandfather’s birthday—and, as GNN observed, has since then "brought peace of mind to 100 pet owners."

“It gives me so much purpose in life," Rafuse acknowledged, "...and I have an amazing team of volunteers.”

"Most seniors are referred to My Grandfather’s Cat by care homes or shelters," GNN noted. "They submit an application and the team then writes a profile to post on social media. They then interview people who might be interested, and find out who is a good fit—and the senior has the opportunity to interview the family, too."

“The senior then picks their pet’s second forever home," Rafuse said, "...and the adoptees can stay in touch with the new owner who will share updates.”

One particular adoption remains an especially poignant memory for Rafuse: when she offered assistance to a woman who had terminal cancer. "We helped her find a new home for her cats," Rafuze recalled, "...Koko and Lily, and she chose a lovely multi-generational home with two seniors, their daughter, and grandson. She passed away knowing her best friends had the best home.”

"It was the last and most important thing on her to-do list," GNN concluded.