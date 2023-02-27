Sheep Unlocks Gate to Help Friends

Photo by Whitehouse Farm Centre/SWNS

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "A farm staff was stunned after it learned that one clever sheep had been unlocking a gate to let herself and her pals roam free."

As GNN continued to report, "The Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth, England, had no suspects for the rash of break-outs in their barn. They were left baffled when Lucy the one-year-old Leicester sheep and her two fellow ewes repeatedly escaped."

"To solve the mystery," GGN revealed, "...they installed a hidden camera—and got a huge surprise: Footage of the gate revealed that Lucy was pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes...She put her head through the wooden fence and then slid the bolt open by using her mouth."

"The dextrous black and white sheep then pulls the gate inwards to open it and in a matter of seconds, Lucy and her companions are freed to explore the farm," GNN noted. The animal even appears to look both ways, checking left and right for oncoming staff, before unlocking the pen and escaping."

Whitehouse Farm posted the video of the incident on their Facebook page, which, as GNN revealed, "went viral with tens of thousands of views and shares—and comments from viewers who were amazed at how intelligent Lucy’s escape plan was."

“The craziest part was that she knew she needed to open the gate inward,” said one user. “And they say sheep are stupid,” joked another. “You have definitely shown them.”

In the post, Whitehouse Farm wrote, “OMG, a mystery has been solved today at Whitehouse farm. We have been puzzled for some time [about] how the same pen of sheep keep getting out."

Click on this video of the sheep unlocking the gate.