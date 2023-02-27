TV's "Tom Terrific" Character on "Captain Kangaroo": A Look Back

Herbie J Pilato

According to Archive.org, "Tom Terrific was an early animated series on American television, presented as part of the Captain Kangaroo children's television show. Created by Gene Deitch under the Terrytoons studio (which was a subsidiary of CBS), Tom Terrific ran in a series of five-minute cartoons created specifically for Captain Kangaroo from 1957-1959 and was rerun on Kangaroo for years thereafter.

As Archive continues to document, Tom Terrific was "drawn in a simple, even clumsy, style." The segments "featured a gee-whiz boy hero, Tom Terrific, who lived in a treehouse and could transform himself into anything he wanted thanks to his magic "thinking cap" funnel hat, which also enhanced his intelligence. He had a comic lazybones of a sidekick, Mighty Manfred the Wonder Dog, and an arch-foe named Crabby Appleton, whose motto was 'Rotten to the core!'"

"Other foes included Mr. Instant, the Instant Thing King; Captain Kidney Bean; Sweet Tooth Sam, the Candy Bandit; and Isotope Feaney," Archive.org notes. "There were 26 stories produced, the first thirteen filmed in 1957; the remaining thirteen filmed in 1958. Each story was split into five parts for broadcast each weekday morning. There has never been an authorized VHS or DVD release of the series."

As one recent critic recalled, "When I watched this as a kid [at 4 years old], I was fascinated...and could imagine I'd travel right along with [Tom] on his adventures! How the simplest of cartoons could still drive your imagination. The same thing should be tried today. (I bet it would work out just fine, too.)

To learn more about Tom Terrific, click here.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

