His real name was Alan Hale, Jr. But the beloved actor, who died of cancer in 1990, was known and beloved by millions of TV viewers as simply "The Skipper" from the iconic 1960s series, Gilligan's Island

As entertainment journalist Wendy E. Lane and The Associated Press documented after his demise, Hale was "a little-known character actor until he struck lasting fame the show."

In 1990, Bonnie Churchill, a family spokeswoman, said Hale was 68 when he passed away, but entertainment reference books indicate he was 71.

According to Lane, Hale appeared in 65 films. But as Hale's Gilligan co-star and TV "Little Buddy" first mate Bob Denver recalled, it was Gilligan's Island that Hale loved working on the most. ″He enjoyed every single minute of it. He wore his skipper’s hat all the time.″

″He was a great guy and a great physical comic,″ said Denver, who died from throat cancer in 2008. Denver had made personal appearances with Hale (who was married with four children), a mere six months before Hale died. ″He was so strong that I could run across the stage and he could catch me like a feather. That’s what made our comedy so great,″ Denver said.

As Lane continued to report, Gilligan's Island "dealt with the ill-fated SS Minnow, shipwrecked on an uncharted South Pacific isle after a freak storm during what was supposed to be a three-hour tour.

"A native of Los Angeles, Hale came from a show business family; his father was a matinee idol in silent films and his mother was an actress. The younger Hale bore a strong resemblance to his father, who also played sidekick roles with Errol Flynn in such classics as The Sea Hawk and Robin Hood."

But Hale was a marginally known character actor until his Gilligan’s Island success. The show originally ran on CBS from 1964 to 1967 before going into syndication.

The original cast, including Dawn Wells, Russell Johnson, Jim Backus, and Natalie Schaefer reunited in 1978 for a Gilligan’s Island TV-movie in which the castaways were finally rescued, only to be shipwrecked again. Two more such sequels followed in 1979 and 1981. As it turned out, actress Tina Louise, was the only hold-out for the movies, and she is the sole remaining surviving member of the original cast.

As Lane concluded, Alan Hale, Jr. had requested to be cremated and his ashes scattered at sea Saturday by the Neptune Society.

