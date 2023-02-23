James Garner: TV's Affable Star of "Maverick" & "The Rockford Files" and Doris Day, Julie Andrews, & Sally Field Movies

Photo by WeeklyGravy.com

James Garner, who died in 2014 at 86, was one of the most likable actors in Hollywood, on-screen and off.

Born James Scott Bumgarner in Oklahoma in 1928, the son of Weldon and Mildred Brumarner. His mother died when he was just 5 years old. As he explained to entertainment journalist Peggy Herz in her book, TV People, "My father was a carpet layer. He moved from Oklahoma to California. I can't remember how many times I went back and forth between the two states. Until I was 13, I lived a fairly normal life. I lived off and on with my father. But I've really been on my own since I was 13."

In time, Garner made his way to Hollywood and, with TV shows like Maverick and The Rockford Files, he became a household name. Garner would also appear in hit feature films like The Great Escape, Grand Prix, Move Over Darling (with Doris Day), and the Oscar-winning Victor Victoria. (co-starring Julie Andrews, with whom he would work again in the TV-movie, One Special Night).

Garner also became famous for a series of Polaroid TV commercials that he filmed with actress Mariette Hartley.

But as Garner told Hertz, his acting career began by accident. "I would not have been an actor if there hadn't been a parking space on La Cienega Boulevard."

"I'd been laying carpets for my dad, and I knew I didn't want to do that for the rest of my life," he said. "That day I'd been at a big oil company downtown. I wanted to go work for them in Arabia. But they didn't need me in Arabia! So, I was driving along and just as a car pulled out of a parking lot, I saw a friend's name on the adjacent building."

"I pulled in and went to see him," Garner continued. "He had been telling me for years that I should be an actor and I'd laughed at him. Life is full of crossroads like that. You make a decision and it changes your whole life."

Ad Hertz documented, it was 1952 when producer Paul Gregory then gave Garner a role in his Hollywood production of The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. Following a road tour with the play, Garner returned to Hollywood where he landed a few TV roles and his first film role in Toward the Unknown.

Like many actors in the 1940s and 1950s, Garner was also a war veteran. He was the first Oklahoman to be drafted into the US Army during the Korean War. For his service, he received two Purple Hearts after suffering two battlefield injuries.

When he returned to the US, he ventured into acting. In 1985, the actor was nominated for an Oscar for 1985's Murphy's Romance (with Sally Field) and a Golden Globe for Decoration Day five years later.

Garner continued acting until the 2000s, landing a role (ultimately replacing John Ritter) in the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules. He also had supporting roles in hit movies like Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and The Notebook.

In 2004, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Supporting Actor and was also given the Life Achievement Award. After winning the award, then-SAG President Melissa Gilbert said:

[Garner] is a man who has served his peers, his community, and his country with integrity and quiet generosity. He epitomizes class, style, wit, and depth."

