Lincoln Continental Mark IV (1972-1976): A Cherished Look Back

Photo by ClassicCars.com

The Lincoln Continental Mark IV of the early to mid-1970s remains a cherished memory (and in a few cases, still a cherished owned item) for many automobile enthusiasts.

As car historian noted on Hagerty.com, in his more than fifteen years of "Continental Mark IV ownership, I’ve grown to believe that badge engineering is acceptable—at least when a face this stunning is selling the goods. Ford and Lincoln tried the strategy again 34 years later, when the (then new) Fusion-based, Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ hit the streets in 2006. Here’s the kicker: The Lincoln-Fusion had a unique interior to accompany each badge; the Mark IV was essentially a Thunderbird with a different beak and a rounder butt. Perhaps time heals all wounds, however, because a 2000s-era, wrong-wheel-drive sedan will never turn heads like a Mark Series."

According to Classic.com, "The Lincoln Mark IV, also known as the Continental Mark IV was introduced [in late 1971] for the 1972 model year. Part of the Lincoln Mark Series, the Mark IV was a 7.5L V8 luxury sedan representing the top of the Lincoln model lineup. The Mark IV featured numerous 'Designer Editions' which featured unique interior and exterior color combinations. The Lincoln Mark IV was in production until 1976 and was replaced by the Lincoln Mark V. The Lincoln Mark IV should not be confused with the earlier 1959 Continental Mark IV.

Automobile journalist B. Mitchell Carlson shared his conclusive thoughts about the beloved Lincoln Mark vehicle on OlderCarsWeekly.com: "The final year for the Mark IV was 1976, and it was notable for the introduction of the Designer Edition packages, another hallmark of the Mark series. Four fashion designers — Cartier in Dove Gray, Givenchy in Turquoise Metallic with White Landau top, Bill Blass in Midnight Blue Metallic with Parchment Landau top, and Emilio Pucci in Maroon with Silver Landau top — were commissioned to create trim packages for the Mark. The Designer Editions also came with higher-grade carpeting, the designer’s logo in the porthole windows, an instrument panel nameplate, and the cast-aluminum road wheels as part of the package. If the customers thought that they could do a better job than some fancy high-roller designer could, they still had the Luxury trim groups. The “cream-and-gold” package (which was also available on the T-Bird), along with Jade or Jade-and-white and Jade two-tone, plus Red/Rose, joined the color combinations for the Luxury groups."

