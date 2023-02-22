The Kindness of Strangers in A Stressed-Out World

Photo by https://blog.ipleaders.in/

These are trying times. The world is in duress. Prices are high and, for many, money is scarce. In short, everyone is looking for comfort; to appreciate the little things in life. And in the process, things like the importance of kindness from strangers become near-miraculous.

In a recent article by Reader's Digest, a few people shared their heartwarming stories of just that: the kindness of strangers and life priorities. What follows now are a few of those tales.

As Leslie Wagner, of Peel, Arkansas, recalled from a visit to her local grocery store, "When the supermarket clerk tallied up my groceries, it was $12 over what I had on me. I began to remove items from the bags when another shopper handed me a $20 bill. 'Please don’t put yourself out,' I told him. 'Let me tell you a story,' he said. 'My mother is in the hospital with cancer. I visit her every day and bring her flowers. I went this morning, and she got mad at me for spending my money on more flowers. She demanded that I do something else with that money. So, here, please accept this. It is my mother’s flowers.'"

Miranda MacLean, from Brutus, Michigan, relayed this memory: "My neighbor Jim had trouble deciding if he wanted to retire from the construction field until he ran into a younger man he’d worked with previously. The man had a wife and three children and was finding it difficult to make ends meet, as he hadn’t worked in some time. The next morning Jim went to the union office and submitted his retirement paperwork. As for his replacement, he gave them the name of a struggling young man. That was six years ago, and that young husband and father have been employed ever since."

As Stacy Lee, Columbia, Maryland, remembered, "I saw a dress in a consignment shop that I knew my granddaughter would love. But money was tight, so I asked the store owner if she could hold it for me. 'May I buy the dress for you?' asked another customer. Thank you, but I can’t accept such a gracious gift, I said. Then she told me why it was so important for her to help me. She’d been homeless for three years, she said, and had it not been for the kindness of strangers, she would not have been able to survive. 'I’m no longer homeless, and my situation has improved,' she said. 'I promised myself that I would repay the kindness so many had shown me.' She paid for the dress, and the only payment she would accept in return was a heartfelt hug."

Lastly, there's the recollection by Dr. Donald Stoltz, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As he recalled, "When my grandson, Max, told his mother, Andrea, to donate any check she would give him for his 21st birthday, Andrea got an idea. She handed Max’s brother Charlie a video camera. Then she took out 21 $10 bills from the bank and bought 21 apples at the supermarket. When they spotted a homeless man, Andrea told him, 'Today is my son Max’s 21st birthday, and he asked me to give a gift to someone to help him celebrate.' She handed the man a $10 bill and an apple. The man smiled into the camera and announced, 'Happy birthday, Max!' Soon, they passed out their booty to men and women waiting in line at a soup kitchen. In a unified chorus, they wished Max, 'Happy birthday!' At a pizza parlor, Andrea left $50 and told the owners to feed the hungry. 'Happy birthday, Max!' they shouted. With one last $10 bill and apple, they stopped at Andrea’s sister’s office. Unable to contain her laughter or her tears, she bellowed into the camera, 'Happy birthday, Max!'”

