Broadway Comes To Hollywood: The Year Ahead

From left: 'MJ The Musical', 'Company' and 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Photo by Deadline.com

New York continues its musical trek in Los Angeles. At least, with musical theater productions.

According to entertainment journalist Eric Pedersen Deadline.com, "Broadway in Hollywood has tuned up the slate of musicals for its 2023-24 season. Headed to the Pantages Theatre stage starting late this year are the touring productions of MJ The Musical, The Wiz, Chicago The Musical, Girl from the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, and Company.

“We’re gonna be startin’ somethin’ exciting,” Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb said in a statement. “Our new seven-show season — featuring one pre-Broadway premiere, six Los Angeles Premieres, and the long-awaited return of an American classic — is reason enough to ease on down the road to the glorious Hollywood Pantages Theatre.”

As Pedersen continued to report, "The season kicks off December 20 with MJ The Musical, based on the life and music of Michael Jackson. It continues with new productions of classics The Wiz and season-ender Peter Pan and includes the 25th-anniversary production of Chicago, 2022 Best Musical Tony nominee Company, the screen-to-stage adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire and Girl from the North Country, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan.

"Season ticket packages are on sale today. As announced earlier, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of the Tony-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables will be available as a season add-on for season ticket holders."

"The first curtain rose on Broadway in Hollywood in February 2019 at the Pantages. The venerable Hollywood Boulevard venue run by the Nederlander Organization opened in 1930, hosted Academy Awards ceremonies during the 1950s, and been the site of many movie premieres. Renovated in 2000, the theater received a Preservation Award from the Los Angeles Conservancy the following year," Pedersen concluded.