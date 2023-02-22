"The Little Rascals" and "Our Gang": A Look Back at the Popular Film Shorts

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDq67_0kvsnJrg00
Photo byDoYouRemember?

According to journalist Zack Walkter and Do You Remember?, "The Little Rascals, which debuted on television in 1955, introduced a band of ragtag children to the world. They were born from the 1922-1938 Our Gang shorts from MGM. Producer/creator Hal Roach re-bundled 79 of the shorts to make The Little Rascals TV series, which is still broadcast today. The kids from The Little Rascals each had their own distinct [personalities and images] that earned them their nicknames."

As Walkter went on to note, "Who doesn’t remember the shock of freckles on Alfalfa’s nose and the lock of hair that stood up on his head? Rounding out the popular Our Gang favorites were Spanky, Buckwheat, Stymie, and of course Petey, the dog. Get ready to dive into TV history and take a then-and-now look at the original Little Rascals.

"Their legend continued on the big screen in the 1994 Universal release, The Little Rascals, which was a feature film loosely based on interpretations of those classic Our Gang shorts. Directed by Penelope Spheeris, the celebrity cameos — led by the Olsen Twins, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Reba McEntire, Daryl Hannah, Raven-Symoné, and Donald Trump — really stole the show."

"As to where Hal Roach came up with the concept for Our Gang," Walkter posed, "Do You Remember turned to film historian Leonard Maltin, who also wrote the book, The Little Rascals: The Life and Times of Our Gang."

“He was very proud of that series,” Maltin told Walkter in an exclusive interview. “He tended to tell the same handful of anecdotes whenever he was interviewed, and there was one he always told — and it could be true, it could be apocryphal, it could be a mild exaggeration of the truth, but it doesn’t sound improbable. But he says he was looking out his office window one day and watched some kids fighting over a stick they were going to use for a game they were going to play. And he realized after a while that he’d been looking at them for a long, long time and that they had captured his attention. He always said that was the spark that inspired the idea of having a series starring kids. And as I said, that doesn’t sound too outlandish.”

To read more about The Little Rascals, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
29K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Jack Pickford, a Ziegfeld Girl, and the Bichloride of Mercury

According to journalist Shane Brown and BrightLightsFilm.com, actor/director Jack Pickford, born in 1896, was an "alleged womanizer, alcoholic, drug-user, bootlegger and all-around scoundrel."

Read full story
Callisburg, TX

Caring High-School Students Raise Retirement Money For Beloved 80-Year-Old Janitor

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "High school seniors managed to secure a quarter-million dollars for their sweet, 80-year-old janitor who had to come out of retirement after his rent went up."

Read full story
2 comments
Madison, WI

The Snowplows of Madison, Wisconsin Have Comical Names

When one thinks of snowplowing, laughter, smiles and humor do not usually or automatically come to mind. Certainly not these days, when strange weather patterns have developed throughout the United States.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

"Star Trek's" Leonard Nimoy: It's Been Five Years Since He Died

As was documented throughout the media five years ago, actor Leonard Nimoy, best known as Mr. Spock in the cult sci-fi series Star Trek, passed away at 83 in Los Angeles. His son, Adam, said he died of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read full story
2 comments

The Challenges of Modern "Non-Scripted" TV Shows

In the last few decades, reality television programming has changed the viewing habits of viewers. The genre has definitely changed since, for example, the more wholesome shows like Real People and That's Incredible, which were popular in the 1980s.

Read full story

The Strange Visions of Nostradamus

According to History.co.uk, "The world has certainly been through seismic events in recent times, but how might things shape up in 2023? Some indications may be found in the fabled writings of French astrologer Nostradamus. History’s most famous seer, Nostradamus has been credited with predicting everything from the rise of Hitler to the 9/11 attacks, and his work is still consulted by millions around the globe."

Read full story
87 comments

Iconic Actress Barbara Bain Talks "Mission: Impossible," "Space: 1999," and More

You know her from two of TV's most popular classic shows: the original version of Mission: Impossible, and the sci-fi cult favorite, Space: 1999. Her name is Barbara Bain, and she is a stunning 91-years-young.

Read full story
6 comments

Actor Hopper Penn, Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, Discards "Nepo Baby" Label

According to Yahoo! Entertainment and The Wrap.com, Hopper Penn, the son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright, recently offered his opinion on "the nepo baby discourse to say that he isn’t one, and that he doesn’t care if people think he is.

Read full story
2 comments

Jean Smart On the Mend From Heart Procedure

According journalist Marc Malkin and Variety.com, Jean Smart is “doing well” following a recent heart procedure. As Malkin went on to reveal, the Hacks star "announced on Feb. 23 that she had undergone an unspecified procedure. Production on Season 3 of the HBO Max series has paused while she is on the mend.

Read full story
6 comments

Fleming/Bond Books Edited For Modern Readers

According to journalist Craig Simpson and The Telegraph, "James Bond novels have been rewritten to remove a number of racial references from Ian Fleming’s work." As Simpson goes on to report, "All of the author’s thrillers featuring 007 are set to be reissued in April to mark 70 years since Casino Royale, the first book in the series, was published. Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the company that owns the literary rights to the author’s work, commissioned a review by sensitivity readers of the classic texts under its control."

Read full story

"Harry Potter's" Stephen Fry To Host British "Jeopardy!"

According to journalist Max Goldbart and Deadline.com, "Stephen Fry is to host an ITV reboot of iconic NBC game show Jeopardy!" As Goldbart continued to report, "The show, which will air as a 20-part order in the daytime, sees contestants using general knowledge skills to win rounds and amass winnings. In each round, contestants are presented [with] trivia clues phrased as answers, to which they must respond in the form of a question that correctly identifies whatever the clue is describing. An extra round is being forged for the rebooted UK version."

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Helps Dying Seniors Find Homes For Their Pets

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "A 28-year-old who helps the elderly to re-home their pets before passing away has celebrated her 100th adoption." As GNN continued to report, "Angela Rafuse was inspired to create her charity after her 85-year-old grandfather died, leaving his cat, Mackenzie, without a home."

Read full story
2 comments

Sheep Unlocks Gate to Help Friends

According to The Good News Network (GNN), "A farm staff was stunned after it learned that one clever sheep had been unlocking a gate to let herself and her pals roam free." As GNN continued to report, "The Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth, England, had no suspects for the rash of break-outs in their barn. They were left baffled when Lucy the one-year-old Leicester sheep and her two fellow ewes repeatedly escaped."

Read full story
8 comments

TV's "Tom Terrific" Character on "Captain Kangaroo": A Look Back

According to Archive.org, "Tom Terrific was an early animated series on American television, presented as part of the Captain Kangaroo children's television show. Created by Gene Deitch under the Terrytoons studio (which was a subsidiary of CBS), Tom Terrific ran in a series of five-minute cartoons created specifically for Captain Kangaroo from 1957-1959 and was rerun on Kangaroo for years thereafter.

Read full story

Helen Richman: A Brief Capsule of Her Remarkable Life and Career

She's considered one of the finest, classically-trained actors in the history of Hollywood. She's also one of the most professional, and kindest human beings on the planet. Her name is none other than Helen Richman.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Robert S. Ray: The Burgeoning Career of the Film and Television Historian

Film and Television scholar and enthusiast Robert S. Ray brings a lot to the table when it comes to the history of film and television. Ray is an entertainment and film historian who was an Assistant Programmer for the prestigious Friday Film Forum in Long Beach, Calif. While there, he helped to organize celebrity live events featuring Gavin Macleod (Operation Petticoat, 1959, and TV's The Love Boat), Ann Savage (Detour, 1945), Sybil Jason (The Little Princess,1939), Betty Garrett (On the Town, 1949 and TV's Laverne & Shirley), and many more. He has contributed articles to the Los Angeles Times, and the Past Times Newsletter, where he was that distinguished publication’s Video Critic.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Walter Mirisch - Dead at 101: "In the Heat of the Night" Producer," and Former Motion Picture Academy President

According to journalist J. Kim Murphy and Variety.com, "Walter Mirisch, a former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and an Oscar-winning producer for In the Heat of the Night, died Feb. 24 in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 101."

Read full story

UK Star Presenter Documents Horrific Bicycle Crash That Nearly Killed Him

UK TV presenter Dan Walker shared his recent ordeal in the British Sunday Times, saying he “knew he could have died” when he was involved in a terrifying bike crash. According to journalist Caroline Frost and Deadline.com, "The Channel 5 anchorman was hit by a car while cycling in the northern town of Sheffield and added that he had been eating and drinking through a straw since the accident. He was battered and bruised at the scene, but X-rays taken when he arrived at the hospital revealed no bones were broken."

Read full story

Actress Donna Douglas Loved "Critters" and "Whistlin'" Just As Much As "Elly May" Did On TV's "The Beverly Hillbillies"

Donna Douglas, who died at 81 in 2015, was an honest-to-goodness Southern Belle who displayed a natural beauty and talent in her portrayal of the hollering, rope-wearing, whistle-happy, and critter-cuddling Elly May Clampett on the 1960s classic TV hit, The Beverly Hillbillies.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida City, FL

The Mysteries of Edward Leedskalnin and Coral Castle

In the 19th Century, Edward Leedskalnin constructed a Coral Castle in Florida City, Florida. The stones weigh up to 5 tons. But he used simple tools and a tripod. As he once said, the mystery, "...is all there in the Egyptian texts."

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy