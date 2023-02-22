"The Little Rascals" and "Our Gang": A Look Back at the Popular Film Shorts

Photo by DoYouRemember?

According to journalist Zack Walkter and Do You Remember?, " The Little Rascals , which debuted on television in 1955, introduced a band of ragtag children to the world. They were born from the 1922-1938 Our Gang shorts from MGM. Producer/creator Hal Roach re-bundled 79 of the shorts to make The Little Rascals TV series, which is still broadcast today. The kids from The Little Rascals each had their own distinct [personalities and images] that earned them their nicknames."

As Walkter went on to note, "Who doesn’t remember the shock of freckles on Alfalfa’s nose and the lock of hair that stood up on his head? Rounding out the popular Our Gang favorites were Spanky, Buckwheat, Stymie, and of course Petey, the dog. Get ready to dive into TV history and take a then-and-now look at the original Little Rascals.

"Their legend continued on the big screen in the 1994 Universal release, The Little Rascals, which was a feature film loosely based on interpretations of those classic Our Gang shorts. Directed by Penelope Spheeris, the celebrity cameos — led by the Olsen Twins , Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Reba McEntire , Daryl Hannah, Raven-Symoné, and Donald Trump — really stole the show."

"As to where Hal Roach came up with the concept for Our Gang," Walkter posed, "Do You Remember turned to film historian Leonard Maltin, who also wrote the book, The Little Rascals: The Life and Times of Our Gang."

“He was very proud of that series,” Maltin told Walkter in an exclusive interview . “He tended to tell the same handful of anecdotes whenever he was interviewed, and there was one he always told — and it could be true, it could be apocryphal, it could be a mild exaggeration of the truth, but it doesn’t sound improbable. But he says he was looking out his office window one day and watched some kids fighting over a stick they were going to use for a game they were going to play. And he realized after a while that he’d been looking at them for a long, long time and that they had captured his attention. He always said that was the spark that inspired the idea of having a series starring kids. And as I said, that doesn’t sound too outlandish.”

