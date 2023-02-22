Eddie Van Halen: The Tragic Death of the Rock Guitar Superstar

Photo by Guitar.com

He was a rock and roll music superstar with a heart of gold. He married one of the most well-known TV stars in history (Valerie Bertinelli). But he died in 2020, at only 65, from throat cancer. His name was Eddie Van Halen.

According to The Guardian, the singer's death brought to "a close one of the most colorful and lucrative sagas in American rock music. If Aerosmith was the premier US hard rock band of the 1970s, it was Van Halen who stepped into their shoes during the 80s. Formed around the Van Halen brothers, the guitarist Eddie and the drummer Alex, the band rode a tidal wave of multi-platinum albums over a 15-year period. Few other acts have come close to matching their commercially combustible mixture of spectacular and addictive rock, flamboyant stage performances, and outsized personal behavior."

As The Guardian continued to report, "The band sold more than 80m albums worldwide. Eleven of their studio albums reached the US Top 10, and four reached No 1. In 2012, Van Halen was ranked top of Guitar World magazine’s list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

"When Jan Van Halen brought his family over to Pasadena, California, from the Netherlands in 1962 – Eddie once commented that they arrived 'with $50 and a piano' – he can scarcely have imagined the mayhem his offspring would wreak on American popular culture. Jan was a freelance saxophonist and clarinetist who was versatile enough to find work in a number of musical styles, from classical to big band, though in California he had to supplement his musical earnings by washing dishes. Meanwhile, his Indonesian-born wife, Eugenia (nee Van Beers), initially worked as a maid. Their sons, Eddie and Alex, both born in Amsterdam, had learned classical piano from the age of six, but it was inevitable that finding themselves on the west coast in the late '60s, they would be drawn to rock’n’roll."

To read more about Eddie Van Halen, click here.