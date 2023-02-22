Shelley Winters: The Remarkable Life and Career of the Oscar-Winning Actress

Photo by Closer Weekly

She was one of Hollywood's most prolific and stunning stars. She performed with everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift to Roseanne Barr. She died on January 14, 2006, 's gone now, but she left her mark in Hollywood and on the world. Her name: Shelley Winters

According to Britannica.com and IMBD.com, Winters was born Shirley Schrift on August 18, 1920, in St. Louis, Missouri . Her father was Jonas Schrift, her mother was Rose Schrift, and her sister was Blanche Schrift.

Winters had a career that spanned more than half a century, well over 100 films, and a variety of colorful characters. She won two best supporting actress Academy Awards , for The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) and A Patch of Blue (1965), and received nominations as best actress for A Place in the Sun (1951) and supporting actress for The Poseidon Adventure (1972)," Britannica noted.

She received her big break playing a murder victim in A Double Life (1947). Notable films that followed included Cry of the City (1948), Meet Danny Wilson (1952), and The Night of the Hunter (1955). Winters then returned to New York City , where she joined the Actors Studio and starred in A Hatful of Rain on Broadway . She thereafter split her time between stage, motion picture , and television appearances.

As Britannica continued to report, Winters transitioned from glamorous roles to more matronly character parts, in movies like Lolita (1962), Harper (1966), Alfie (1966), Bloody Mama (1970), and Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976). Besides appearing in numerous TV films and series, including several episodes of Roseanne in the 1990s as the title character’s grandmother, Winters was a favorite guest on talk shows, where she regaled audiences with sometimes bawdy stories of her life and loves in show business. Winters also published two autobiographies, Shelley: Also Known as Shirley (1980) and Shelley II: The Middle of My Century (1989).

As IMBD.com chronicled, Winters' early acting training was actor Charles Laughton's tutelage. She was once roommates with Marilyn Monroe when they were both starting out in Hollywood. Winters taught Monroe how to "act" pretty by tilting her head back, keeping her eyes lowered and her mouth partly opened.

Other tidbits of trivia, as listed on IMBD.com:

Winters made her Broadway debut as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! - five years into its run. She has the distinction of currently being the highest-ranked female performer on The Oracle of Bacon's list of the top 1000 performers based upon their "center of the film universe" average number.

Winters donated her Oscar for The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) to the Anne Frank museum.

In The Poseidon Adventure (1972), she plays a former award-winning swimmer, and in A Place in the Sun (1951), but in real life, she could never swim.

Winters was godmother to actresses Laura Dern and Sally Kirkland, the latter of whom was an ordained minister that conducted the wedding ceremony between Winters and Gerry DeFord ten hours before Winters' demise.

