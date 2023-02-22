Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field World Record

Photo by Twitter

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "A 41-year-old world record in women’s track and field stands no longer after a young Dutch speed demon smashed it in front of her home crowd."

As Corbley continued to note, "Femke Bol took off at the starting pistol at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, and completed a 400-meter sprint in 49.26 seconds, beating Jarmila Kratochvílová’s world record of 49.59 seconds set in 1982."

“It was because of all the fans here that I ran this record,” said the 22-year-old Olympic bronze medalist. “Never have I ever seen that many people here. When I crossed the line, I knew that the record was mine because of the noise that the crowd made.”

"Kratochvílová’s record was the longest-standing record in track and the second oldest in track and field," Corbley reported. "Bol also set a world record for the best indoor 500-meter of 1:05.63 in Boston in her first race of this season. During the last Summer Olympics, she collected a bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles."

As journalist Alasdair Howorth documented on CNN.com, "Kratochvílová’s old mark was the longest-standing world record in track races and the second-oldest record in track and field – only eclipsed by Helena Fibingerová’s world record in the indoor shot put set in 1977."

“I was hoping to run the record, of course, but in life, you hope for a lot of things and most of the time it does not happen,” said Bol via World Athletics. “I am glad that I did not just get the record, but that I improved it by a big margin.”

"Having won 400m hurdle bronze in Tokyo and silver at the world championships last year," Howarth observed, "she set a world-best 300m hurdle mark last year and ran a world indoor best 500m earlier this year – neither of which [is] on the world championships program. Bol is the third-fastest woman in history in the 400m hurdle, only behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad, both of whom finished ahead of Bol in Tokyo."

"The outdoor 400m world record is 47.60 and was set by German Marita Koch in 1985," Howorth noted.