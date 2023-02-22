Greg Morris: A Look Back at TV's Original "Mission: Impossible" Star

Photo by listal.com

According to The Associated Press, charismatic actor Greg Morris, who died at 61 of brain cancer in 1996, "played quiet, efficient electronics expert Barney Collier in the Mission: Impossible television series has died at age 61 after a recent battle with brain cancer."

"In a 1994 interview," the Press went on to report, "Phil Morris said his father continued to smoke while battling cancer that originated in his lung and later spread to his brain."

Morris was one of the first black actors to star in a hit series during the 1960s, playing a technical wizard on Mission: Impossible, which originally aired on CBS from 1966-1973.

"My seven years on that show were seven of the most fun years of my career,″ he recalled.

But he walked out of the new movie version after watching only 40 minutes. "It’s an abomination,″ he said of the initial Tom Cruise film, which did not feature any of the original show's cast.

As The Associated Press continued to document, Morris was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Cleveland. In the early 1960s, he journeyed to Hollywood following some minor stage experience in Seattle. He had guest roles on series including Dr. Kildare and The Twilight Zone, as well as in a ground-breaking episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show. Then came Mission: Impossible.

According to The Associated Press, "Morris played the part of an electronics expert who helped an elite team of agents usually involved in disrupting the activities of various small foreign powers seeking to create problems for the free world."

In 1979, Morris traveled to Las Vegas to film the TV series Vega$, in which he played Lt. David Nelson, opposite series lead Robert Urich. Morris liked the city so much, he decided to stay, the Press chronicled.

In 1988, Morris returned to the role of Barney Collier in a brief ABC-TV reboot of Mission: Impossible, alongside his son Phil Morris, and original cast member Peter Graves.

In 1995, only one year before he died, Morris and his wife, Leona, divorced last year after 38 years of marriage. Besides Phil, the couple had two daughters: Linda and Iona.

