Darlene Conley: A Look Back at the Life and Career of Daytime TV's "Bold and Beautiful" Star

According to IMDB.com, actress Darlene Conley, who died at 72 in 2007, received two Emmy Award nominations as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful.

That was a role she played since December 1988. As IMBD went on to document, Conley was also nominated for two Soap Opera awards from Soap Opera Digest as Outstanding Comic Performer in a Daytime Drama.

The actress is of Irish-German heritage and grew up on Chicago's south side. At the age of 16, Darlene went on tour with the Chicago Uptown Circuit Players and the Playwrights Company. Her first leading man was Basil Rathbone, of Sherlock Holmes fame, and her first feature film was Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece, The Birds (1963).

As further reported by IMBD, Conley also appeared in prime-time TV shows like Gunsmoke (1955) and The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970), and in the mini-series Robert Kennedy and His Times (1985). Darlene's feature film credits include Faces (1968) and Tough Guys (1986), while her stage credits include Cyrano de Bergerac and Night Of The Iguana. She began her daytime drama career as bad girl Rose DeVille in The Young and the Restless (1973) on CBS before moving on to Capitol (1982), General Hospital (1963), and Days of Our Lives (1965).

Conley was discovered by Broadway impresario Jed Harris at age 15, noted IMBD. She was the soap opera star to be selected by Madame Tussaud's to have her The Bold and the Beautiful (1987) character Sally Spectra displayed in their gallery of wax, both in Las Vegas and Amsterdam.

Off-camera, Conley was dear friends with Phyllis Diller and Fabio, both of whom made guest appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful (1987).

As CBS News concluded, Darlene was part of the Conley family, which originated in Huntsville, Alabama. She divorced twice and was survived by her son, Raymond Woodson.

