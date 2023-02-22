James Doohan: Recalling the Original "Scotty" From The First "Star Trek" TV Series and Film Franchise

Photo by ListAl.com

"Beam me up, Scotty."

That immortal request was spoken by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on various editions of the original Star Trek TV series and feature film franchise.

But the response would always come from James Doohan's Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott.

And though Shatner, and Trek co-stars Walter Koenig and George Takei still remain with us today, Doohan, who passed away in 2005, and every member of the show's original cast, are gone.

According to Heavy.com, "Fans of The Original Series know that the Enterprise never would have made it to warp, or anywhere in fact, without the resourcefulness and ingenuity of Doohan’s Scotty. They also know that Doohan’s frequent one-liners and banter with costar William Shatner were often the highlights of an episode."

As was reported by The Seattle Times, a close friend and colleague of Doohan’s said the actor died from complications of pneumonia and Alzheimers.

According to BBC News, Doohan publicly announced his Alzheimers diagnosis in July of 2004, just over a year before his death. At that time, he was also suffering from several chronic, progressive illnesses including diabetes, fibrosis, and Parkinson’s.

As Heavy.com revealed, "Doohan was also a smoker, though he quit in the 1980s, long before he began his battles with chronic illnesses."

CBS News reported that Doohan’s "myriad chronic illnesses were the result of chemical exposures he suffered during his service in World War II with the Canadian military forces."

As Heavy.com and The Seattle Times concluded, "Doohan grew up in a chaotic household with an alcoholic father. When he was 19, he left home for good and joined the Canadian Army. He ended up shipping overseas during World War II. Doohan was part of the contingent that landed on Juno Beach on the infamous D-Day. With his fellow troops, Doohan navigated a minefield into battle. He was shot several times during the ensuing firefight. He was shot four times in the leg, once in the hand, and once in the chest. The shot to the hand took his middle finger clean off. The bullet to the chest would have killed him if it weren’t for a silver cigarette case in his pocket. When Doohan came home from the front, he enrolled in some acting classes, not thinking much would come of the decision."

