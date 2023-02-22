Marion Lorne: So Much More Than The Bumbling But Lovable, Doorknob-Collecting Witch Aunt Clara From TV's "Bewitched"

Photo by ItstheVibe.com

She collected doorknobs as Aunt Clara on Bewitched and in real life. She even once thought she was a witch behind the cameras. But actress Marion Lorne was a classically trained actress who delivered countless performances beyond playing Elizabeth Montgomery's confused and flighty relative.

According to entertainment historian Gary Brumburgh on IMBD.com, Lorne "had a five-decade-long career on the stage before ever becoming a familiar TV household name."

As Bramburgh went on to report, the actress was born Marion Lorne MacDougall on August 12, 1883, even though other sources list 1885 and 1888. She was raised in "her native Pennsylvania, the daughter of Scottish and English immigrants. Trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, she appeared in stock shows and was on the Broadway boards by 1905. She married English playwright Walter C. Hackett and performed in many of his plays throughout the 1920s and 1930s, including Hyde Park Corner and The Gay Adventure. They at one point settled in England where they co-founded the Whitehall Theater. It was there that Marion began to sharpen and patent her fidgety comedy eccentrics in such plays as Pansy's Arabian Knight, Sorry You've Been Troubled, and London After Dark. Upon Hackett's death in 1944, she returned to the States and again, after a brief retirement, became a hit in such tailor-made stage shows as Harvey."

Lorne "made a definitive impression via her movie debut at age 60+ in Alfred Hitchcock's immortal suspenser Strangers on a Train (1951) as murderer Robert Walker's clueless, smothering mother," Bramburgh continued. "Surprisingly Hollywood used her only a couple more times on film after that auspicious beginning -- a grievously sad waste of a supremely talented comedienne. Marion wisely turned to TV instead and proved a dithery delight in such sitcoms as Mister Peepers (1952) and Sally (1957), gaining quirky status as well as part of the comedy ensemble on The Garry Moore Show (1958)."

"It was, however," Brumburgh concluded, "her role as Elizabeth Montgomery's befuddled, muttering, doorknob-collecting witch-aunt on Bewitched (1964) -- whether bouncing into walls or conjuring up some unintended piece of witchcraft -- that put a lasting sheen on her long career. For that role, she deservedly won an Emmy trophy for Best Supporting Actress -- albeit posthumously. Montgomery accepted her award. Sadly, Marion succumbed to a heart attack on May 9, 1968, just ten days before the actual ceremony. Elizabeth Montgomery gave a touching acceptance speech on her behalf."

As to Lorne thinking she was a witch in real life, according to the book, Twitch Upon a Star, one day Montgomery received a frantic phone call from her older co-star. With a wave of her arm, Lorne thought she was operating her hotel room TV.

But such was not the case. After Montgomery's close inspection, she learned that Lorne's bracelets were somehow on the same frequency as the remote control.

