Morey Amsterdam: "The Human Joke Machine" of TV's "Dick Van Dyke Show," Many Other Shows, the Stage, and Movies

He was the funny guy always ready with the perfect quip. Known to all who loved him as "The Human Joke Machine," actor, singer, and comedian Morey Amsterdam did it all.

Best known as Buddy Sorrell on the 1960s classic TV sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Amsterdam was a funny force to be reckoned with. And that was especially the case with Van Dyke co-star Richard Deacon, who played Sorrell's foil, Mel Cooley.

Though off-camera, Sorrell and Deacon were dear friends. Such was the case with everyone in Amsterdam's life.

As entertainment historian Tony Fontana documents on IMBD.com, Amsterdam, who died in 1996 from a heart attack, was born in Chicago. He began his career "in Vaudeville at the age of 14, as a straight man for his piano-playing brother. His father, a concert violinist who worked with the Chicago Opera and the San Francisco Symphony, wanted Morey to pursue a career in classical music however Morey had other plans. By the time he was 16, he was working at a Chicago speakeasy owned by Al Brown - better known as Al Capone."

As Fontana goes on to report, when Amsterdam "was caught in the middle of a shootout in the club one night, Amsterdam decided to seek safer bookings. He moved to California, where he became a writer and gagman for such stars as Fanny Brice, Jimmy Durante, and Will Rogers. Morey would become known as the 'Human Joke Machine' because he could tell a joke about any subject on request.

"In the 1930s and 1940s, he was on the radio, where his humor brought him fame and notoriety. He was also a songwriter, and some of his best-known songs were 'Why Oh Why Did I Ever Leave Wyoming?' and 'Rum and Coca-Cola.'"

By 1947, Fontana chronicles, Amsterdam had three different daily radio shows and comedian Fred Allen said, "The only thing I can turn on without getting Amsterdam is the faucet." His first TV show began as a radio program and carried over onto TV, 'Stop Me If You've Heard This One' (1948). That same year, he hosted his own variety show, The Morey Amsterdam Show (1948), which ran until 1950. Amsterdam was the host of the talk show Broadway Open House (1950), the precursor to NBC's The Tonight Show in its various forms."

Amsterdam's "real fame, though," Fontana relays, "would come after he had spent almost four decades in the business, playing the part of wisecracking" Buddy Sorrell on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

"After the show ended in 1966," Fontana concludes, Amsterdam "continued to play nightclub dates and make TV guest-star appearances on shows from The Hollywood Squares (Daytime) (1965) to Caroline in the City (1995). His film career consisted mainly of small roles in such films as Beach Party (1963) and Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood (1976), although he did produce and star in Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title (1966) and received good notices for his standout performance as a weaselly, double-crossing gangster who gets his just desserts in the Charles Bronson gangster film Machine-Gun Kelly (1958)."

