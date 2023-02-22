Bill Daily: Recalling the "Congenial, Unassuming & Always Ingratiating" Actor From "I Dream of Jeannie" & "Bob Newhart"

Photo by TheWest.com.au

He may have been just the third banana in a uniform on I Dream of Jeannie and The Bob Newhart Show, but actor Bill Daily was adored by friends, family, colleagues, and millions of TV fans.

According to what his son, J. Patrick Daily, told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018, his father died of natural causes at 81.

As journalist Stephen Sorace and FoxNews.com, "The actor starred as Maj. Roger Healey, the comical sidekick to Larry Hagman’s Air Force Capt. Anthony Nelson, on NBC’s I Dream of Jeannie, which starred Barbara Eden in the title role and ran on NBC from 1965-1970. Hagman died in 2012 at age 81. Daily would go on to play Bob Newhart’s neighbor, divorced airline navigator Howard Borden, on The Bob Newhart Show, which aired on CBS x seasons, from 1972-1978.

His other TV credits include roles on Alf, Bewitched, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Love, American Style, Aloha, Paradise, and Starting from Scratch.

As the Hollywood Reporter noted, Daily battled dyslexia and had to memorize all his lines.

After the actor's own TV series, Small & Frye, lasted only three months in the '80s, the longtime Albuquerque resident became director of the New Mexico Film Commission, Deadline reported.

According to IMBD.com, in his later career, Daily made several guest TV appearances as a panelist on game shows like Match Game. He also tried his hand at hosting several youth-oriented specials on magic (Bill Daily's Hocus-Pocus Gang) and appeared at conventions with his former co-stars for nostalgic reunions.

Daily was born in Des Moines, Iowa, grew up in Chicago, and began his career as a standup comedian, according to Variety . “He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be happy about everything,” his son told the outlet.

As IMDB.com concluded, Daily's "congenial, unassuming and always ingratiating" manner endeared him to viewers, particularly as the "bumbling, jittery playboy astronaut Roger Healy, best buddy, and sidekick to Larry Hagman's accident-prone Tony Nelson in I Dream of Jeannie...Though his role had initially been earmarked for Don Dubbins, the show's creator and executive producer Sidney Sheldon (with possible input from Hagman) made the impromptu decision to cast the relatively unknown Iowa native instead."

Had that not transpired, even with Barbara Eden at the helm, I Dream of Jeannie just would not have been the same.

