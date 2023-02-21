David Nivens' Scandalous Memoir: "Bring on the Empty Horses"

Photo by FilmStarFacts.com

According to Hadley Hall Meares and Vanity Fair, David Niven’s 1975 memoir, Bring on the Empty Horses, "has long been considered by those in the know—including (strangely enough) conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr.—one of the best books ever written about Hollywood in its studio-system heyday."

As Meares continued to report, "The memoir is a follow-up to his equally delightful 1971 autobiography, The Moon’s a Balloon. In Horses, the British-born Niven reveals a generous but clear-eyed view of Hollywood from the 1930s to the early ’60s. '[It] was hardly a nursery for intellectuals, it was a hotbed of false values, it harbored an unattractive percentage of small-time crooks and con artists, and the chances of being successful there were minimal,” he writes. “But it was fascinating, and if you were lucky, it was fun.'”

"Fun yes," Meares observed, "but also freaky. Through a series of thematic vignettes, Niven spills the tea on the passions and pretensions of stars like Humphrey Bogart (a real softie), Mary Astor (at her best in bed), Fred Astaire (a terrible dancer in public), Greta Garbo (a big fan of skinny-dipping), and Charlie Chaplin (a pompous bore). He does so with such grace and panache that one is almost unaware secrets are being revealed—but revealed they are, much to every Hollywood fan’s gossipy delight.

Meares then went on to document how Nivens relayed his experience with actor Errol Flynn. "For Niven," Meares explained, "...perhaps no star in Hollywood was as tragic and troubled as his former roommate (and frequent costar) Errol Flynn."

“The great thing about Errol was you always knew exactly where you stood with him because he always let you down,” Nivens wrote in his book.

As Meares continued to explain, "On one particularly troubling occasion, Niven claims that Flynn (who was tried and acquitted of statutory rape by two women in the early 1940s) invited him to go view 'the best-looking girls in L.A.' Allegedly, Flynn then drove them down Sunset Boulevard, parking directly across from Hollywood High just as school was letting out.

“Jailbait,” he told Niven. “San Quentin Quail. What a waste!” When a policeman approached the car to ask what exactly they were doing, Flynn retorted, “We are just admiring the scenery.”

As Meares concluded, "The policeman, not impressed, told him to beat it."

For more about David Niven's memoir, click here.