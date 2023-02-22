John Wilkes Booth: The Final Days of the Man Who Shot Lincoln

Photo by ClickAmericana.com

According to journalist Lindsey Konkel and History.com, "On the night of April 14, 1865, well-known stage actor John Wilkes Booth slipped into the presidential box at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and shot President Abraham Lincoln in the head, mortally wounding him. Booth may have fired the bullet that assassinated the president, but he didn’t act alone."

"In his final days," Konkel reported, "...a network of conspirators helped to conceal Booth’s escape from pursuing Union soldiers. The manhunt was one of the biggest in U.S. history, involving nearly 1,000 Union soldiers. Booth eluded capture for almost 2 weeks, but on April 26, 1865, his luck finally ran out.

"By the 1860s, 26-year-old John Wilkes Booth had become one of the most popular and recognizable stage actors of the day. He had toured the country, landing leading roles in plays from New Orleans to Chicago and Boston."

As Konkel went on to document, "Booth’s good looks and charm made him an early American heartthrob. “He is said to be the first actor to have his clothes torn by fans,” says Terry Alford, Professor Emeritus at Northern Virginia Community College and author of the book Fortune’s Fool: The Life of John Wilkes Booth.

"Booth’s popularity made his murderous act all the more shocking. When he fired a bullet at Lincoln, he was the first person in American history to kill a president."

Booth was a native of Maryland—a slave state that elected to stay in the Union—and he “hated abolitionists and thought they were trying to destroy the country he loved,” said Alford.

As Konkel also observed, "At the start of the Civil War, Booth contemplated going to fight for the Confederacy , but his mother talked him out of it. That decision would wear on Booth’s psyche for the next four years. As defeat looked increasingly likely for the South, Booth reproached himself for his cowardice in not fighting for his beliefs."

“The ethical event of his generation was passing him by. He decided in desperation that he had to do something,” said Alford.

"In late 1864," Konkel relayed, "Booth and a group of co-conspirators hatched a plan to kidnap Lincoln—a move they hoped could save the Confederacy. By April, the plot had turned to murder."

“Booth was reckless by nature. He had raw guts in abundance and decided in desperation to do something for the South while there still was a South to do something for,” concluded Alford.

