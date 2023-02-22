Ernest Borgnine: Shocking Revelations about the Oscar-Winning Star of "The Poseidon Adventure" and TV's "McHale's Navy"

Photo by DigitalSpy.com

According to IMDB.com, "Ernest Borgnine has often stated that acting was his greatest passion. His amazing 61-year career (1951-2012) included appearances in well over 100 feature films and as a regular in three television series, as well as voice-overs in animated films."

But many of his fans may not know the more obscure bits of information about Borgnine's life and career.

As IMBD goes on to document, there is an instrumental techno track titled, "Theme from Ernest Borgnine" by the artist Squarepusher on the album "Feed Me Weird Things," which was released by Rephlex Records UK, in 1996.

That same year, he was inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and was involved in an air crash. Three years later, he had both knees replaced.

Back in 1966, he was cast as the very first "center square" on the daytime version of The Hollywood Squares TV game show.

Ten years before that, Borgnine had auditioned for one of his most famous leading roles, in the romantic drama Marty (1955), while filming Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) in Lone Pine, CA.

In the 1970s, he had periodically performed as the "Grand Clown" for The Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee, WI.

Borgnine was an active Freemason and had been the Honorary Chairman of the Scottish Rite RiteCare Program, which sponsors 175 Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinics, Centers, and Programs nationwide. Twice-wed, Borgnine married thrice-wed Broadway diva Ethel Merman in 1964.

As IMBD.com reports, that marriage was "dissolved after 32 days. They had announced their impending nuptials at the legendary New York night spot P.J. Clarke's, but Borgnine, who was riding high as the star of McHale's Navy (1962) at the time, said the marriage began unraveling on their honeymoon when he received more fan attention than she did. The competitive Merman was left seething.

"By the time we got home, it was hell on earth," he recalled in a 2001 interview. "And after 32 days I said to her, 'Madam, bye'."

As IMBD.com concluded, Borgnine went on to marry twice more - with his fifth marriage lasting over 39 years until his demise from renal failure in 2012.

